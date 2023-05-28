Last month, I had the pleasure of attending the Western Colorado Economic Summit, held at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. While housing crept into every breakout session I joined, the panel discussion dedicated to the topic was among the most substantive discourse on affordable housing that I’ve seen.
Talking points that focused on the need for innovative solutions — from creative storage container residences to the robust development of accessory dwelling units to prefab, off-site construction models — dominated the session. The best part? Leaders in all those arenas were present to add to the conversation, whether on the panel itself or in the audience.
I could feel the developers in the room shifting in their seats, all ready to pummel the panelists with the same question: This all sounds great, but does the building code support it? Too often, summits like this garner attention and enthusiasm for what in practice turn out to be pie-in-the-sky wish lists.
It was incredibly refreshing, then, when the city’s housing manager was able to answer in great detail about Grand Junction’s newly adopted ordinance establishing an ADU production program. Outreach efforts were made, and in 2021 the city commissioned a Housing Needs Assessment outlining 13 strategies. Of those, incentivizing the development of ADUs emerged as a popular tactic.
So, in March 2023, the city walked its talk: Using previously unallocated housing monies from the general fund, the city of Grand Junction will now pay for impact fee waivers for police, fire, transportation, water, wastewater and parks. In order to receive the fee payment, developers have to build an ADU within a year — ensuring minimal construction time in neighborhoods — and have no short-term rental plans for the ADU’s first five years.
Existing homeowners (who earn less than 140% of the area median income) wanting to build an ADU on their property are entitled to up to $15,000 in fee waivers if they agree to an additional two-year (seven years total) abstention from any STR arrangements.
In one fell, elegant swoop, Grand Junction has meaningfully addressed the conundrum that confronts many Colorado communities more harshly than the local 14er of the same name: STR limitation, neighborhood fit, infrastructure pressures, equitable community.
The rollout has created a new round of outreach. A user-friendly ADU Toolkit was published to help people navigate the application and development process, with plenty of links to other resources. Every quarter, the city hosts a public workshop on the same subject. All told, the first-year funding would clear a path for 16-26 additional ADUs, according to reporting by the Grand Junction Sentinel.
Of course, Aspen is not Grand Junction. The city of Grand Junction set aside $250,000 for its ADU production program in 2023. No doubt the city of Aspen would have to pony up far more to make any comparable initiative doable. But in Grand Junction, I found a community that had fully embraced a paradigm shift — it has moved from talking about a problem to implementing a workable mitigator.
How many times do we read a letter to the editor in Aspen newspapers longing for the days when the billionaire and the ski bum sat side-by-side at the bar, neither caring about the other’s socioeconomic status? With ADU incentivization, we could be creating a future in which they’re sharing a yard in addition to a watering hole.
Aspen’s Affordable Housing Strategic Plan outlines several worthwhile options to tackle our own housing issues, and I’ve been encouraged by the city council’s recent goal-setting retreat. I’d urge our elected officials and city staff to look westward for inspiration when hopefully turning to the task of updating our codes and policies. Because without an on-the-ground resolution, it’s all just pie in the sky.