Poplus is the genus name of the Cottonwood Tree. Lorenzo, you got it right. I am an allergist as well as an immunologist. The cottonwood you see floating in the air are just the seeds that have been produced after pollination was completed several weeks prior. When you see the “cottonwood” the allergy season for cottonwood pollen is over. You also brought up the green pollen coating on the valley floor from all the evergreens. This is another story. This IS pollen. However, this type of pollen is what we call non-allergenic pollen.
Pollen that causes allergy is wind pollinated and floats freely in the air. You can’t even see it. Pollen, you can see, like the green pollen from the evergreen trees is non-allergenic (doesn’t cause allergy symptoms), heavy and not carried in the wind. The evergreen trees are pollinated by insects that carry the pollen from one tree to another. A rule of thumb – if you can see it, it doesn’t cause allergy.
Michael P. Pacin, MD
Aspen