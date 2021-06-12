Editor:
In response to “Pay More for Less” by Wendle Whiting. First, impressive you have an ammeter, Wendle! This sounds like another construction defect lawsuit for our program, however, in this case, the city of Aspen will be suing itself. The root of the issue is not about “letting the free market build and manage our workforce housing.” The issue is about the mismanagement, lack of accountability, inexperience and inefficiency inherent in our program and the way it is designed.
The broad solution is for the city of Aspen to birth its housing program to an independent charter of the city (see Boulder Housing Partners). The detailed issues you describe would have been prevented by a professional affordable or market-based developer as their management includes:
1. Hiring an owner’s representative; 2. Using a good architect involved start to finish; 3. Hiring a construction company that is reputable and will not take shortcuts (the construction issues cited happen when the developer beats down the prices, pushes the schedule and or has unspecified A&E plans); 4. An experienced development manager to oversee and be accountable for the project start to finish; 5. Further, the City Planning and Development Department should have spotted these problems in the plans prior to issuing a building permit, at rough-in inspection and certainly before issuing a certificate of occupancy for the building.
The complexities of development and construction are difficult to manage in a perfect world and impossible within a broken system. The housing program and system in Aspen is on fire. The problems and issues will continue. The solution is not that difficult as there are many good examples in other cities around the state and country. We just need our leaders to step up to the challenge and right the ship.
Brad Hahn
Aspen