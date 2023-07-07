Editor:
Sandy Kucharczyk's letter (“A hidden agenda for Basalt’s parallel parking?” July 2, Aspen Daily News) on the Midland Avenue Streetscape project incorrectly blamed one restaurant for the opposition to the current plan. The original petition to preserve parking and delay construction until the offseason was from all 30 of the businesses along Midland Avenue. Summer is the only profitable season for restaurants and the streetscape project would create the fourth bad summer after COVID and the Lake Christine Fire.
The change from diagonal parking to parallel parking will increase the current parking problem. You can’t find a parking place now. How bad will it be when half of the spaces between Alpine Bank and Korologos Gallery disappear? New parking spaces are nearly three blocks away. They will not help any of the businesses along Midland Avenue — they will help serve the underparked River Park private development though.
Two Rivers Café, Café Bernard and Brick Pony all have outdoor dining behind their buildings. Butch’s, Mod Thai, Heather’s and Tempranillo all have space on their property for outdoor dining facing Midland. The opponents to the destruction of the historic character of Midland Avenue have spoken to hundreds of people in the past three months. Only two think the streetscape project will be a good thing for the town or the businesses.
The project is currently $5,500,000 over budget. The town must stop this disaster. A complete redesign is the only way to get it on budget.
Ted Guy
Basalt