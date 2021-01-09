Editor:
Trump lost the election by more than 7 million votes and by 232 to 306 in the Electoral College. He has lost 60 challenges to the election results in the courts. Despite the flim-flam circulating in Lauren Boebert’s head and on social media, Trump supporters’ accusations of irregularities and fraud could not be substantiated in the courtrooms where there are penalties for lying.
It is against the law to “solicit” or “request” election fraud. On Jan. 3, 2021, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recorded a call from Donald J. Trump asking him to adjust Georgia’s vote to give the election to Trump, telling him that he could just say that he had recalculated. Trump also demanded information about Georgia voters, including their voter IDs and registrations. When he was told that by law, the state is prohibited from sharing that information, Trump replied, “Well, you have to.”
This is our “law and order president,” breaking the law and threatening citizens’ rights.Counting the days.
Annette Roberts-Gray
Carbondale