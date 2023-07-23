Editor:
I doubly support Amory Lovins’ points regarding the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport redevelopment. His technical analyses are simply the best.
Let me get personal and remind you what young Native Americans were told at their initiations from childhood to adulthood, "On your life journey you will come to a great chasm; Jump! It is not as wide as you think." Those words were meant to instill courage.
If I were your psychologist, I'd prescribe that you watch the 1971 cult comedy classic film “Harold and Maude” for a good dose of courage. Remember Maude saving that poor downtown tree? She, 79 years old, jumped the chasm bravely, and afterwards stole the cop's motorcycle who was off inspecting the stolen pickup truck for the stolen tree — epically courageous.
To quote Billy Boyle, Boston police detective and nephew of Gen. Eisenhower, who got transferred to Ukraine to work with the Soviet Union's police and military during World War II, "In a real investigation, you don't rule anything out."
You have ruled out the best option since day one.
We need some good stories to save our planet. Imagine Ebenezer Scrooge today flying in his big private jet, spewing pollution and causing problems for the young. If he got visited by three spirits in the middle of the night rattling their chains representing the Ghosts of Planet Earth Past, Planet Earth Present, and Planet Earth Yet To Come, I believe he would change for the better.
Tom Mooney
Aspen