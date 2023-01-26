Editor:
American culture continues to recede. Here are a few of my favorite fashionable nuisances.
The “mic’d up” phenomenon. Sports celebrities are such gods to men that leagues cater to our lust for contact with them by outfitting them with microphones. What we hear are Stone Age type grunts and groans, or occasional breakouts of literacy like, “Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!”
The “awards season cramming” phenomenon ... hustling to see all the big category movies before Oscar night. Our upper-middle-class folk have to do something with their bags of cash, and entertainment is about the only thing we do well any more.
How about “story-telling festivals?” These feature world-class BS artists who entertain with Paul Bunyan-type folk tales having a grain of truth. Better to imitate our ancestors who passed along authentic nonfiction histories in oral rather than written form.
High and mighty East Coast newspapers often have fancy mottoes like “Nothing so powerful as truth,” and “Democracy dies in darkness.” Yet not a few of these reject news analysis and opinion not in line with their political and cultural biases even when factually and historically based. They lower, rather than raise, the curtain on democracy.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah