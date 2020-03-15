Editor:
It is in times of crisis that we reveal our best and our worst selves. People remember kindness and compassion shown to them, particularly in times of necessity and vulnerability. This is an extraordinary time for everyone, but companies must look at the current situation as a temporary one, and resist the urge to find ways of defraying losses in unfair ways. If businesses can weather this storm and be compassionate towards their customers during these difficult days they will win themselves a loyal customer base for life. And companies who do not, might find their customers walking away when the situation starts to improve.
Dipika Rai
Aspen