Editor:
Lorenzo like the Lumberyard? That’s good.
For those of us with family and friends working hourly in the Roaring Fork Valley, and without being a total sycophant for the cause, the housing issue is handled better in Aspen than in some other prominent ski towns.
Much of Park City, and a few Colorado destinations too, are much further behind the eight-pack than Aspen Skiing Co. and the town managers when it comes to bunking the hired and vital help.
Example: Vail Resorts, another overall well-run mountain business entity, had newsworthy problems the last few seasons with the same issue: affordable digs for seasonal laborers. They're not alone of course, but what they're going through are lessons that don't need to be relearned, haphazardly, for reasonable outcomes.
Colorado has been a tourist hotspot for decades, and that won't change. It is great scenery and great recreation, vast amounts of both, but not in a rural utopia: It will require competent, enthusiastic (outside) help to make and keep things running properly.
Long winters and mountain roads aren't for everyone. Turnover of staff is high. Those who enjoy and embrace those features will need to be attracted and retained, with some even becoming permanent residents that seriously contribute. The Lumberyard project is an important and correct step in that direction.
Ski tips up.
J.G. Ulmer
Mena, Arkansas