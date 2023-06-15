Editor:
Couldn’t make the city council meeting Tuesday because I'm working over 50 hours a week. I really don't mind the hours because I live at Truscott Place. I still have time to find the joy we can really access here. You must surely know what that means, right? Going up and down lush hills is such bliss I can't help but share it with just about anyone I meet.
Try to imagine how my attitude would change if that daily commute from downvalley was added into my available hours? Would I handle the customers of Aspen with the same poise and grace that is the culture of Aspen? Customers return here because of the culture we have as a community. We must absolutely preserve that part of Aspen.
Honestly I am happy that house sold for $65 million. The real estate transfer tax evens the playing field for all of us. Here's the thing that matters. I have no idea who that person is but experience shows how three years after moving here, new people get a clue about the type of character it takes to be part of this culture.
So many new residents who arrived because of COVID have made this adjustment because they genuinely want to. The new folks are positively affected by the longtime residents. The Lumberyard is a necessary part of more longtime residents making our community of kindness stronger. And Aspen will continue to be a place that customers will return to again.
Prayer Oliver
Aspen