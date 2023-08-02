Editor:
I was fortunate to meet Valerie MacDonald, get schooled on emergency preparedness and get a glimpse of the difficulty of her job. Valerie is knowledgeable, relentlessly dedicated and pragmatic. She is not a fear monger but one who should be listened to for clear advice.
Unaffected by local politics she administered the Pitkin County Emergency Preparedness Plan. Her achievements and tenure are a model of public service, a person our lives could literally depend on, tirelessly working for the public good yet never seeking accolades.
Upon her retirement as the county’s emergency manager, the community as a whole should thank her for her body of work that made us all much safer.
Neil B. Siegel
Aspen