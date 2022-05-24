Editor:
What kind of madness is it to remodel Main Street at Paepcke Park, getting rid of a designated turn lane and then reducing four lanes to three lanes to what — try and create total chaos twice a day by switching which lanes cars get to drive in? What distant consultant came up with this shining ridiculousness and did their cracker-jack degree come with a toy prize?
Construction on Main Street during peak tourist season to turn four lanes into three? Sounds like the plot of Dumb and Dumber 3!
Andrew Scott
Snowmass