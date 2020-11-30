Editor:
When I come home in the evening, I open the door and always say a small thank you, because it’s nice to walk into a warm home. The homeless in our community don’t have that basic privilege. So please ask yourself the question I recently posed to myself, “What small action can I (we) take to help this situation?”
I found a few extra ski parkas in the closet. A few extra pairs of gloves. A few extra sweaters. Please consider taking these items to the homeless shelter as I did. Because for a few homeless people, you can make a difference.
Robert Morris
Aspen