Editor:
Of course it’s important to help workers who are needed in town. No program can house everyone who wants to live here but can’t afford it. The issue is what kind of program, who and how many can be helped. So city council has to accept there will be unmet demand no matter what the program.
The current program houses working folks, folks who used to work, retired folks and cheats. The city never will be able to house all the current workers, all the retirees and all the cheats.
So, make up your minds whether you’re going to reform the system. If so, to house which subset(s) of occupants and how many, or whether you are going to leave it as is. Make a decision and implement it. Quit farting around.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen