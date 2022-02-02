Editor:
Here’s a call out to all unaffiliated voters in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District: Vote in the Republican primary in June to nominate a Republican candidate for U.S. Representative NOT named Lauren Boebert.
Republicans have held that seat for 24 of the last 30 years. After redistricting, it’s gone from R+7 to R+9. The reality is whoever wins the Republican primary will likely win the general election — as in 12 of the last 15 elections.
Unaffiliated voters joining forces with moderate Republicans can nominate a candidate to better represent the middle majority rather than the far-right minority. But it’s going to take the unaffiliated coming out in force. Don’t let the far-right pick the candidate. The 3rd District is more diverse than that and deserves better.
The 2020 primary was decided by only 10,000 out of 110,000 votes.
District 3 has 230,000 (42%) registered unaffiliated voters compared to 170,000 (31%) Republicans and 135,000 (25%) Democrats. The unaffiliated have the numbers — they just have to vote.
Spread the word to all your unaffiliated friends: Vote in the Republican primary and make Lauren Boebert a one-term Congresswoman.
Remember — the primary you choose to vote in has no effect on which party you can vote for in the general election.
Brenda Freeburn
Gunnison