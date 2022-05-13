Editor:
Make America great again isn’t such a bad idea. Unfortunately, there’s a bit of work to do before that can happen. Thank the Biden administration. The new Trumpian mantra has to be make America normal again, or MANA.
The more interesting and relevant thing is that according to Melanesian and Polynesian mythology, mana is the spiritual life force energy or healing power that permeates the universe. MANA is a good thing for Republicans, or anyone who sees what the Democrats have become, to consider. Democrats were once great, with great leaders. Make Democrats great again. More appropriate today would be to hyphenate the name to Demo-crats.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction