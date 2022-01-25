Editor:
Here is a challenge for R2 Partners and the Glenwood Springs city leaders who voted for their apartment project.
Put the fire evacuation plan on the table before the May 3 vote. Let the voters check out how we would be requested to react in the event of an emergency. Let us see on paper what the fire department would be able to manage for moving people in the event of a high wind fire.
Let’s instill with complete confidence either way how we will vote for the annexation of 480 Donegan based on the merits of a tangible plan put into place before any type of major development happens.
Jennifer Vanian
Glenwood Springs