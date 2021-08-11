Editor:
Pandora’s is a home run! Every mountain has a “culture,” a feel, and I believe opening Pandora’s will add to what I believe is the most fantastic ski mountain culture in the world. Yes, I admit I am biased, but having grown up on 2nd and Bleeker Streets in Aspen, I used to ski home (or close enough) after Ski Club every day. As a waiter through my 20s I lived at the base from condo to condo and could ski until 30 minutes before work.
As a retired ski bum, Aspen Mountain never fails to put a smile on my face. Ajax is my home. I love it. My Highlands buddies insist Highlands is the superior mountain. I have to agree and yet what I like to say is Highlands is better, Snowmass is bigger, but Ajax is my favorite — and Pandora’s will only add to the magic.
I love the proposal for many, many reasons and have zero complaints. As a frequent backside user, all my initial concerns about backside access for snowmobiles have been addressed satisfactorily.
Please make your voice heard by sending letters to the Pitkin County commissioners, signing the Pandora’s Petition (friendsofpandora.com — for all info) or come to the Pitkin County meeting Aug. 25. Don't delay — please!
Scott Writer
Aspen