Editor:
Compromise with the pro-parking people. Make this whole plan a win/win. Since Cooper Street in front of Aspen Square is now one-way east, add angled parking on the Mezzaluna side. Presto-magico, you have a net gain of public parking spots and everybody is happy. Fit in two angled parking spots just after the three private spots of Chateau Aspen condos because the new park is short and there's a bit of wasted space between the first public parking spot and where the newly designed sidewalk will be. Remember, more butterfly heaven. The mini park on Hunter takes about six public spots. With the increased parking efficiency in front of Mezzaluna I figure you can get a net gain of 10 spots, and I have a future plan for one of them.
The two mini parks have another reason to be raised two feet, it increases safety. You see a two foot concrete wall in front of you and you know that you are not going through it. It basically makes the one DO NOT ENTER sign moot, but you gotta have one.
Please inform me about the yes/no breakdown that you got on your Spring/Cooper streets living lab. Realize that if the powers that OK’d The Metropolitan Railway, the world's first subway, had followed the overwhelming negative percentage of negative comments that they got, it would never have been built. Point being, you need to do what's right. All of the details of this plan work together to synergistically create the greatest good for the community as a whole.
Time is getting short, do it now, that means no more living labs. I want to see it.
Tom Mooney
Aspen