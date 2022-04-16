Editor:
The 135-unit Fields Project is still under consideration. At the public hearing on Thursday, April 7, the developer was given the floor to speak and present his plan and materials for about an hour with the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commissioners as their captive audience.
I sent an email Thursday, March 31 to the planning commission asking that:
An Eagle County resident be granted a 30-minute block of time to cite the community’s response to the preliminary sketch plan. There are 10 residents willing to cede their allotted comment time to this speaker.
There were 10 residents at the meeting ready to stand at the podium with me, so we could combine our three minutes each and present this 25-minute video (https://youtu.be/JoaTKVepSJo) explaining why the Fields Project is the wrong project in the wrong place. We were denied this opportunity by the commissioners and told to sit down after three minutes.
We don’t understand why developers in Eagle County are given preference over their own residents. We ask that you join us in making your thoughts known. Tell them to stop approving high-density development projects that don’t conform to the Mid Valley Area Community Plan.
Please email the three Eagle CountycCommissioners and the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning commissioners:
Kathy.chandlerhenry@eaglecounty.us
jeanne.mcqueeney@eaglecounty.us
planningcomments@eaglecounty.us
Jen Mueller
El Jebel