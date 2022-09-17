Editor:
It’s easy to get emotional about short-term rentals, especially those who remember Aspen when there was no such thing. I think locals have to coldly address the issue from top down. The bottom line is, housing in Aspen is just not affordable. The beautiful home across the street yesterday listed its winter rental rate: $18,000 a month. I am paying not much more than that for my yearly mortgage! I am in a condo that I bought years ago, not a house.
We need more affordable housing for us nonmillionaires. One way to solve that problem is to have government rental assistance for those that don’t qualify for APCHA.
Where will the money come from? I say STR owners. But don’t raise their tax rates through the roof. They will pass them on to their rich guests and that will make Aspen even less attractive to tourists who are like us.
I suggest charging a 2% STR tax, which would make the overall tax burden 15.1%. But then allow anyone who wants an STR permit to get one. Increase the pool to increase the pot of money.
None of us can afford what homeowners are charging for monthly rents, so limiting the STR permit numbers gets us emotional satisfaction but still no affordable housing.
Oh, and 100% of this STR tax money goes to affordable housing.
Beth Ellyn Rosenthal
Aspen