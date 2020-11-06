Editor:
Modern health care in America has never faced the type of challenges we have experienced since mid-March this year. We learned a lot, but some things did not change — October was National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is a great time to schedule necessary care like an annual screening mammogram. Breast imaging centers are safely reopened for this service, and all women age 40 or older should refocus on their individual health care needs and complete this exam.
All of us can think of reasons — even in good times — not to make our individual health care a priority. But it is never a bad time to take care of yourself. Now is a wonderful time to put yourself first after taking care of your family, community and world these past few months. Schedule a screening mammogram now. If you are experiencing symptoms like pain, discharge or other changes that are unusual for you, it is important to see your doctor and discuss diagnostic breast imaging without delay.
Mammography still saves lives. It is always smart to play it safe, but safer now to play it smart by taking care of yourself.
Lora Barke, D.O.
Englewood