Paul Menter’s column (“Aspen’s new council needs to put first things first,” Aspen Daily News, March 8) and its predecessors explains why Aspen won’t have the money for its fantasy of subsidized housing for all. For decades people have promoted goals of housing this or that percentage of “locals” (however defined) with scant rationale for the percentage.
New city council: Put that juvenility aside. The matter must be managed against a concrete fact, not an illusion. Project how much money you will have (if any, after the Lumberyard). That will tell you how many units you can build.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen