Editor:
Years ago there was an afternoon traffic jam caused by skiers returning to town from Snowmass. SkiCo was running buses, but they were stuck in traffic. I suggested adding bus lanes. HOV drivers would have clickers to control new traffic lights at the two bridges. A couple of decades later the lanes were built. No clickers. Yet.
Since then, we have seen a huge amount of business growth, expanded skiing and mega houses. The current traffic problem is caused by too much business. Cut back. The local leadership should employ a different type of filter. No permits should be issued to anything that does not improve the quality of life in the community. No permits should be issued to anything that is not just net-zero but net positive. Some business licenses should not be renewed. The number of employees should be regulated according to the currently available housing.
Reduce the amount of business and employees and you will reduce the traffic problem.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale