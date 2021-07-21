Editor:
Here in the Roaring Fork Valley we like to think that we’re leaders in enlightened growth management and environmental stewardship. But necessity, says the old proverb, is the mother of invention, and a couple of small towns in Utah have arguably, and not entirely willingly, taken the lead in these areas. The New York Times recently reported that the small community of Oakley has, due to the drought, imposed a moratorium on new water hookups in the town, which has brought building there to a screeching halt.
And Oakley’s not alone. Henefer, another small town 30 miles to the north, stopped building three years ago. Now that’s real growth control.
Looking at the wonderful green forests and irrigated fields surrounding us in the Roaring Fork Valley, you might think we’re immune from the need for such draconian action. Maybe. But “managed growth” is still growth, and not just Aspen, but the entire Roaring Fork Valley, has been feeling not just the positive, but also the negative, effects of economic growth, urbanization and densification of this once rural paradise for 75 years now. Maybe our civic leaders need to start thinking about when and how we’re going to not just manage, but stop, growth in this valley, and replace it with a sustainable, steady-state economy.
Perhaps a reasonable first step in this direction would be to reexamine the old assumption that prosperity requires growth. Maybe it doesn’t. newyorker.com/magazine/2020/02/10/can-we-have-prosperity-without-growth. Zermatt, Ischgl and Lech are prosperous, big time. But they’re not growing. Why can’t we do the same? Before we’re forced to by a water shortage or some other calamity.
I’m not saying we should stop issuing building permits in the valley tomorrow. I am saying that smart folk in this valley might start thinking seriously about how we could transition from a growth economy to a prosperous steady state economy and preserve what’s left of the wonder that brought us all to this valley before (1) it’s too late or (2) drastic action is forced on us by circumstances beyond our control.
Barry Vaughan
El Jebel