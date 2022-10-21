Editor:
Regarding the current Snowmass transit center proposal:
As a Snowmass homeowner and retired architect having designed a number of bus/trolley stops and parking lots serving commercial uses, the current Snowmass Transit Center proposal looks unsafe, unattractive and overwrought.
This is mechanistic transit engineering not artistry. Too many vehicles mixed with too many people will be trouble. The clockwise bus circulation says it all.
The enormity of the visual impact to the village and the astonishing price tag of the expert’s “roof in the sky” plan should give pause to all responsible citizens of Snowmass Village.
The priority wasn’t safety or town fit. It was to commingle buses, ostensibly to make finding the right one — and managing the whole system — easier. This in the age of 5G where buses self-report.
What if the mall itself were the transit focal point with buses and shuttles in plain sight from the mall?
A new Facebook page (see below) illustrates a far less jarring transit option. People walking the all could recognize local or RFTA buses at a glance.
Pending Mall redevelopment makes for other welcome improvements:
• Easy-to-find, new restrooms
• Commercial-grade freight elevator for deliveries along Daly Lane
• Foot traffic directly from shuttles to restaurants and shops
• Wider mall with better features and more sunshine
• A new village atmosphere
• Fresh architecture, lighting, colors, landscaping, ground surface and kiosks
• Employee housing options along the north side of Daly Lane
• Please visit Facebook: “TOSV transit planning ideas”
Jay Shumaker
Snowmass Village