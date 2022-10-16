Once upon a time — and that time was 2,500 years ago — what seemed to be a novel idea was proposed during the golden age of Athens in ancient Greece. Cleisthenes, an ancient philosophical leader, introduced a political reform called demokratia.
The word is formed from the root “demos” meaning "the people" and “kratos” meaning "power." This innovative idea proposed a government of service to represent the wishes of the people. At that time, just as within the beginnings of our country, only a select few of those considered among “the people” were actually considered people. Nevertheless, we have made the slow crawl forward to represent a more accurate demographic of ”the people” that is much closer to “all the people.”
Though this formation is still regarded as one of the first democracies, in reality it was a return to our earliest origins. Our closest animal relations within the larger kingdom are bonobos — who are led by a matriarch — and chimpanzees, led by a patriarch.
One band is significantly more violent than the other. I wonder if you can guess which? But that is hardly the point — both of these species practice politics remarkably like humans. These great apes ascend to power primarily not through force, but through a type of compassionate care and representation of their “people.” Like humans, a leader ascends by having sex and grooming fur (shaking hands and kissing babies) until there is a vote thrusting them into power. A leader is forced to aid the weak, sick and tired while forging ahead on new paths.
Wolves also practice this type of democracy: An alpha rules a pack by breaking trail through the thick snow and doubling back to support a straggler. From our earliest origins, we, too, followed a path much like our modern democracy. A leader rose to power out of necessity and skill, they listened to their people, and they had the expertise and compassion to accommodate all the small and large problems that afflicted their community. To be a leader, you had to take on the great weight of the cares and problems of the many.
“Heavy is the head that wears the crown,” the saying goes. If a leader sucked at the job, it was a simple matter to tell them to (expletive) off to their face and find a new line of work, especially if five other people (a majority) felt the same.
At the advent of agriculture, so came the rise of civilization. For the first time in the history of the world, it became possible to hoard wealth. So-called leaders became kings, pharaohs and emperors, and they fortified their positions through fear, walls and religious manipulation, losing sight of the purpose of leadership almost entirely, imposing their “divine” will and mandate on a populace born into different circumstances. It was a rare leader that was truly loved, and those that were, were always loved for the same reason. They represented the people best, their highest ideals and standards. But above all, they walked among the people they proposed to rule and listened to them.
Today, our country hangs in a precarious state of insanity, where the idiotic wishes of the few somehow supplant that of the many and have been pushing us back into the dark ages. Many leaders of late have forgotten that their purpose is to serve, representing the wishes of the people. Their job is not to construct pyramids and walls — monuments to their idiocracy. Our local government seems to be following this trend of late.
This year, many a strange phenomenon has occurred without asking the people whether it’s a good idea or not. Apparently, our local government is sure that removing 39 parking spots and installing a bike lane going the opposite direction of the road hidden between a sidewalk and a parked car will solve climate change and traffic problems. The reality is that it inspires drivers to circle around, endlessly, until they find a spot (so more or less doing the opposite of its intended design, increasing emissions and keeping more cars on the streets driving in circles).
A citizen who drives a car to town isn’t going to abandon that pursuit simply because there’s less parking. That person drove for one of two reasons: There was a need to pick or drop something off and that required a car (likely in tandem with one's occupation). Or that person is just lazy. Either way, the cars aren’t going anywhere. If you want fewer cars on the streets, incentivize locally registered vehicles with a yearly bonus that is proportional to how often they paid for parking, thus implying they walked, rode or bused to town. Or, like some of the cleanest towns of the European mountains (Wengen, Saas Fee, Zermatt), create parking structures on the outskirts of town with easy bus and bicycle transportation into the city.
Like my father and his father before me, my primary method of transportation through this town is a bicycle, and I have yet to use such a ridiculous bike lane as our new one. Until recently, I had yet to see anyone use it until a couple of electric motorcycles shot out of this well-hidden section past a stop sign with their helmets on backwards and onto the crosswalk, nearly clipping me and a couple pedestrians in front of the brew pub.
If one were to walk into that brew pub or around the block and ask the restaurateurs what they think of the new arrangement, you’d be hard pressed to find a single customer, employee or owner that thinks this new arrangement works even slightly. Our town opened like the iconic streets of France, Spain and Italy as restaurants expanded patios, and diners enjoyed open skies on some elegant contraptions that stretched from beneath shaded squares to open streets.
We are living in an idiocracy instead of a democracy, when a solution that all enjoy is replaced by one that no one recognizes. Fascinating that a town committed to environmentalism claims it doesn’t have the resources to help recycle plastic and cardboard at our recycling center. You know what would be really crazy — a local compost? Doesn’t it seem reasonable to check in with the population to make sure that what you've installed or removed is actually doing what you hoped it would?
I’m reminded of a quote from political analyst Larry Saboto: “Every democracy is determined by the people that show up.”