With the World Cup back in Aspen, who better to wax poetic and romanticize something as deranged and strange as ski racing? Since few have experienced what it feels like to race on skis, the best I can do is attempt to link the sensation to a series of metaphors with the hope you’ll all come away with a little better understanding of what is transpiring here on the fabled America’s Downhill.
A wise man once said, “The first standard of better — is always faster.” (Billy Boyd)
Of course, what follows this rule depends on the activity in question; it does little good if you can read faster, but don’t understand it. Likewise, your efforts to go faster do little good if it doesn’t get her there — for it is care in the oldest of games that often trumps speed if one is trying to plant a seed. And of course, there is the old proverb “slow is smooth,” but what follows is still the objective of the slowness “and smooth is fast.”
Though I am undoubtedly biased, I find sports with the simplest premise to be both the most challenging and the most elegant. Racing in its many forms falls firmly into this category, for there is only one opponent — time — and it is the judge, jury and executioner; it is impartial, ruthless, and in the end it is fair (if such a thing even exists). For it allows a multitude of expressions to attempt to tame this phenomenon we call time, even if it is only for an instant. It is the first game we played in childhood. “Last one there is a rotten egg” and the last one we play in this thing called life — for the second standard of better is always longer. Who can go the fastest the furthest is what each of us aspires to in this life, whether we admit it to ourselves or not. All life exists in a mad dash to get something done, to leave a mark, to pass it on and to create before we fall victim to time.
The most competitive sport in the world by definition is the one in which the most people have attempted to compete in. That sport is, of course, the 100-meter dash. Everyone and their mother at one point or another attempted to run approximately this distance as fast as they could. It is a race that requires almost nothing and because of this everyone has tried it — all that is required is the will to compete. Indeed, most of us probably attempted this feat for the first time with bare feet. The second-most competitive sport in the world is probably football: It requires only a foot and a ball. I am of course referring to soccer and not the profoundly misnamed American football. The list no doubt goes on and on and we could argue all day about which order these sports would fall under. There are many other ways to attempt to categorize sport and any time one even mentions categories in this age of the politically correct undoubtedly some kind of confrontation will be sparked.
Nevertheless, we can indubitably categorize ski racing as the dumbest sport in the world. It is without a doubt the most violent, dangerous sport a human being can participate in. As soon as one pushes out of the gate of a World Cup Downhill, they are in extreme danger every second of every minute until they come to a complete stop approximately two minutes later. At this point, I’m sure some of you are thinking about base jumping? But I say nay, a base jump lasts a fraction of the time and the only point at which you are truly in danger is the few seconds in which one fails to deploy their chute properly. (Making it the deadliest sport in the world.) Ski mountaineering follows in a close (ish) second. But both of these sports done correctly leaves one gently floating down a mountain or back to the ground.
The speeds reached in a downhill are more commonly seen in an automobile as we average 70 mph and exceed 100 mph. And there are no seat belts, no brakes, airbags or roll cages. Our knees and back are the suspension system and our steering wheel is the small points of contact between the foot and boot. The tires of a ski racer are two 7-foot-long samurai swords honed to an edge that can cut muscle and flesh like butter. At these speeds, one can end a season, a career and a life in less than a fraction of a second. For bones don’t break at these speeds, they shatter. Each year, 10 to 15 World Cup racers end a season, and one to five end a career. In the last decade, I’ve seen bones shattered, backs broken, and skulls fractured. I have even seen a leg torn off, a poor kid ripped in half, and a veteran careen through the fences to his death.
Surprisingly, I have found that some very intelligent people choose to participate in this insane sport for literally negative money — of my colleagues and teammates, a good half have graduated Magna Cum Laude, then they get into PhD programs broke and broken following a racing career. When asked what it was like getting a PhD in electrical engineering: former U.S. Ski Teamer Keith Moffat responded, “easier than ski racing.” For at its base, a ski race is an equation: of unpredictable variables in which one is trying to measure Energy = Mass x Speed (E=mc2), attempting to predict force and distance in real-time with death and destruction on the line.
And like the mathematicians of old their weapons of choice are two sticks of wood with some honed to an edge to make their mark. Of course, among us, there are just as many idiots hurling their carcass down a frozen mountain that would otherwise only be suited for laying bricks (just a Hermann Maier poke). What we have in common is exactly what Laude said: We are dreamers, rebels, lunatics — quite possibly deranged and estranged by the addiction that is speed.