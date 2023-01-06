As we come to the close of the holiday season following too many bouts over eggnog while watching a last burning log, there’s little doubt it can be a bit of a slog, through this Christmas fog…
And while families were gathered beneath the lovely carcass of an innocent tree, perhaps a youngster whipped out the infamous game of Monopoly — to everyone’s dismay — as the board spread out and patrons prepared themselves for a three-hour game of highway robbery. It’s perpetrated by “chance and circumstance,” in this instance personified by a roll of the dice. If you haven’t figured out the best strategy for Monopoly, I’ll let you in on a heinous secret: It helps to go first and have a great thirst — buying every square so you don’t have to share. For if you don’t buy first, it will quickly ruin your purse, and you’ll be shelling out Monopoly money to someone you once called honey. It will truly start to blister if your sister has stock from the “Mediterranean to the Boardwalk.” For in the end of this game, “there can only be one,” which may not be the best exchange between a father and son.
The first known monopoly was coordinated by the “first” philosopher, known cordially as Thales of Miletus. Thales, in order to prove that philosophy (the love of wisdom) was not just a subtle art practiced only by an old fart, orchestrated the first somewhat hostile takeover of a local stock — and in doing so created a spiteful illustration of an ode to the power of critical thinking. In this way, Thales paid close attention to the weather, and in a time of abundance that dropped prices, he bought up many an olive grove. Soon, during a drought and finding himself with a great supply of olive stock, he was able to enrich himself during a period of great demand. He relinquished his stores after proving his point, claiming something along the lines that a good man should not hoard wealth in such ways.
The definition of monopoly reads as follows: the exclusive possession or control of the supply of or trade in a commodity or service. Its Latin roots mono (meaning one, alone or single) poly usually translating to many, though in this instance it derives from poline (to sell). Either way, what its roots and definition literally translate to is: One over the many — which is something the United States of America tried (and failed) to ban 246 years ago. There are nevertheless still countless laws forbidding monopoly, especially after the rise of huge interconnected monopolies orchestrated by the likes of Rockefeller and other “robber barons” throughout the Industrial Revolution. Because the truth is that a monopoly is anti-capitalistic. When one company or person has too much power, it squashes its competition to dust and thus innovation and price stabilization. Some of the ideals presented by Adam Smith’s new hypothetical organization — guided by an invisible hand — become extinct, and the supreme leaders are able to do whatever they wish, raising prices simply because they can.
Aspen is no stranger to monopoly. Indeed, the four mountains are now under one company, the Aspen Skiing Co. Before, lift tickets varied greatly, and so did the vibe and draw of each mountain. Luckily for us, during the last decade or so, our mountains have been ruled over by a “benevolent king” who would walk among the people, becoming the only CEO of a multimillion-dollar company to load guest skis into the gondola from the humble position of a liftie. But it is rare that we get such a captain like Kaplan.
“O Kaplan! my Captain! your fearless trip is done — and we were all lucky enough to have won such fun in the sun. What will happen now that this son has set — hopefully we will not be beset, by a villain truly capable of making this town fret.” This not-quite-Walt-Whitman quote feels fitting now.
Even every gas station within city limits is owned by a single entity, which allows them to set prices anywhere they wish.
In the last few years, however, an invisible tyrant of sorts — who seems certain its will is just — is scooping up all the places we used to love and trust. And so many of our beloved buildings and establishments now rust, vacant, dark, boarded and boxed. Even worse, they are all slated to become just another portion of a monarch’s hoard. What was once original is set to become artificial, through a partnership intent on controlling all our best-loved spaces and places. They will become white-washed, and that is to say lost in the cost. As we are forced to line their pockets, our options continue to dwindle.
Because in a monopoly, one forces the many to abide by the price they set for the rice. And their lies will continue to unfold because somehow, we sold that which was precious and old. And so, the Red Onion continues to wither through the winter — when “November” bleeds into December. And a tavern down by the creek that once boasted and hosted the most infamous Freak has set prices that would have truly have made that “sheriff” shriek. Twenty-three dollars for a burger is murder, and the price of a pint mimics what was once a pitcher of the good old bitter.
I say we must refuse to roll the dice with these lice. Otherwise our burger will come with a red shallot instead of an Onion. If Aspen is to survive, it needs to retain its dive. So take a lesson from Telluride: No chains please, let’s keep our local strains. If we continue to let Louis Vuitton, Prada and Restoration Hardware consume this town, we will all assume a frown as we drown under this malevolent crown. For just as a mono crop bleeds the soil dry, so too does a monarch when given too much of our sacred lunch. I don’t know, it’s just my hunch.