As a youth, I was inevitably awoken every Sunday morning — it was the first pain of the day — the strain of being ripped from a dream, for something, that, quite often did not seem to gleam, at least not with the golden sheen of a vivid dream … it has long been a rude awakening regardless of what the day may bring, be it powder or Christmas, I have rarely relished the waking. Every day seems to begin with a taking — well before one can begin with the making; the Sundays of my youth were always the “worst.”
Our Sundays were always fun days for my family: Whether it was skiing, hiking or biking, we were outside, rain or shine, to get down with the “divine.” And I can still remember the small agonies of my teenage years, being forced to “church” in my Sunday best while many of my companions stayed home to rest — I had to wake up and climb a mountain with my family — oh the inhumanity! While I imagined my friends were lounging, I was drowning — in the torture of putting one foot in front of the other just to keep up with my mother. Ahead, it seemed my father was almost singing as he strolled through the woods: “This is my church,” he would say, “the great blue dome.” I thought to myself, what a sick way to worship, pouring blood, sweat and tears into the spheres — all while my peers were no doubt home giving out cheers — I was forced to conquer my fears.
I’m not sure when it happened — but at some point, I began to cherish rather than resent the times spent together. I realized at last that we were forever changing, forging stronger bonds, in the unplanned moments of the mountains. I began to recognize that the view from the top was nearly always worth it — and I began to run those mountains rather than crawl them. It seemed that the blood, sweat and tears poured into a slope created some type of dope that was truly of note. A cocktail of self-generated serotonin and dopamine mixed with a swirl of oxytocin, garnished with Vitamin D — released as our family passed out sandwiches for a summit feast with the “beast” (Bella the mountain dog). It took a while, but eventually I came to understand that Sundays were indeed fundays.
The word and name “Sunday” stems from the Middle English word “sunnenday,” which itself comes from the Old English word “sunnandæg.” These English deviations stem from the Latin “diēs sōlis” which literally translates to “the Sun’s Day.” (Which obviously is best used for play.) Approximately 10,000 years ago when humanity shifted from hunter-gatherer societies to agricultural civilizations, so too did our gods shift from the many we walked amongst as animists, to the pantheons of gods that more directly affected the crops we now relied on. No longer did we engage with everything under the sun, but tended isolated crops intent on their every need and cycle. As a result, nearly every culture from every corner of the globe would find something Divine in that eternal shine we now call the Sun — that fireball has been called by many other names: Ra (Egyptian), Helios/Apollo (Greek,) Sol (Norse), Huitzliopochtli (Aztec), Inti (Incan), Surya (Hindu), Kinich Ahau (Mayan) and the list goes on and on.
Today, not only do we hold onto the name Sunday — but unknowingly mimic many of the oldest rituals surrounding sun worship — for all new things come from something much older. Whether it’s the birth of the Sun from the white-veiled virgin of winter (the winter solstice, known as Christmas). Or the resurrection of the “son” in spring known as Easter (I mean come on, they didn’t even bother to change the name, only supplant it with a questionable rendition of an idol that certainly did not rise in the sacred East, but the Middle East. A subtle and ingenious/ridiculous shift from the real celebration of the resurrection of new life ushered in by the return of the Sun over the spring equinox — to instead displace it with a fairy tale of a man resurrecting himself from the dead. Even the iconic rituals of the Salah practiced by Islamic sect — rise and bow to the one and only sun facing the East for Easter — but now they claim to face Mecca: another remnant of Sun worship that has metaphorically and literally flown right over their heads, as they unknowingly bow and chant its passing ark five times a day.
In this modern era — our community has slowly shifted back, back to our roots — to traditions of behavior and ritual that actually mean something, that do literally produce something. That potent cocktail of serotonin, dopamine and oxytocin brought on by habitual, that is to say religious: exercise, with the all-important sun in your eyes, shared between the cries, of joy as we dance down and around the mountain with close companions. Neuroscientists today agree these three are the key to human flourishing. The holy trinity of time spent between your father, the Sun and the “holy spirit” prompting an organism to move! Move at all cost. For over 2,000 years the church of the insane has tried to wipe us out, calling us heathens, infidel, pagan and barbarian, all for placing our attention on the here and now, and so we remain, for the wilds have yet to be tamed.
Again, we wish for snow, even pray for it, for we know deep in our bones that all water is holy, even frozen water. And some thank the dead as it falls, they ring the powder bell as they fly through his shrine to become themselves — divine, in that first easterly shine — of the Kristi’s line. Together, we dance with time as we intertwine in the infamous fall line. Each run a wish fulfilled, a dream enacted, a powder pack racked for the final act — if one only has the tact to plan a road lap. For in our church every lap is a “Hail Mary,” a top-to-bottom repentance for the night’s sins as debauchery and alcohol are cleansed from our system. For this new church is the old church — and it is bigger and better than anything man has created, it was here long for we came and will remain long after we go. For it is flow, brought on by the crowning jewel of A-town … a mountain complete with a gondola confessional, just to keep us professional.
