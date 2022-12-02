Recently, I was running up Hunter Creek Trail when I was startled by a voice unexpectedly coming from behind me. I hopped to the side of the trail and, to my surprise, watched a woman with graying-white hair blow past me as I panted, legs burning and brow dripping. It was a stark reminder of how truly unique this little town is. Certainly, I’m not an Olympic endurance athlete, but the former descriptor applies to me — and still, nearly every day, I am reminded at how freakish this town truly is. Just days later, a 40-year-old friend whom I didn’t consider a biker zipped past me like I was standing still on Smuggler Road. If it wasn’t for that one app telling me I’ve been getting faster, I’d have assumed I lost it. What is in the water in these parts?
There’s a fantasy novel called “The Witcher” that was converted into a popular video game and then into a Netflix series. In this fictional land, there’s a place high in the mountains called “Kear Morhen” where mutants are built, and then they are trained, baptized into freaks whose main purpose is to kill outrageous monsters.
Aspen, I dare say, may be that mythical place, that fantasyland some may call Neverland. It is a place where people don’t seem to grow old, only harder and somehow faster. In this land of freaks, we don’t kill monsters, we manufacture them. We design ourselves and unleash the results upon expectations, destroying limits and annihilating perceptions — leaving many a tourist or transplant standing speechless on the side of the trail as yet another freak of Aspen flies by.
Many perceive being a professional as the pinnacle of some form of activity or artform — but to be an amateur is far more powerful. Amateur takes its root from the Latin French, “to love” or “lover,” and therein lies this town’s great power: People pursue excellence here out of love and become professionals as a side effect of passion.
There are real estate agents and business owners that on the weekends win some of the most savage endurance races on the planet. On the right Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon, if you drop into the Ice Garden for some pick-up hockey, you’ll have the chance to get burned by a professional who’s home for the summer. Even more frustrating is when his 67-year-old dad somehow slides the puck around you and fires one into the upper lefthand corner.
If you take a gander at Strava, you’ll often find a local architect, accountant or marketing director is “king of the mountain” ahead of names you’d remember from the Tour de France. In a certain gym in town on many a morning, you can witness a 100-plus-year-old man walk in, pump some iron then swim a few laps before heading home to the business he still runs or to the mountain for some skiing. The list of freaks that are also often geeks grows ever longer when you realize a rocket scientist that lives just down the block has summited Everest on more than one occasion and bagged every big line in the Elks before such a thing as skins. Perhaps just as ridiculous are the two accountants that have skied in the death zone on Everest — even written a book and produced a movie about it in their spare time.
Lately, on average, the Roaring Fork Valley produces an Olympian every two to four years. At some point the bar was set and the challenge extended — the dream can be seen and fostered here. Kids taking their first turns might see a retired Olympian skate-skiing up instead of down Aspen mountain. And when they are older, the chances are good that their coach will be a retired Olympian, that their parents may even have bought their house from one or raced another who’s done the Leadville 100 every single year since its inception.
In Greek and Norse mythology, their gods walked among them — because they were them. They were us, for we are the ones we’ve been waiting for. In the past, a great warrior, poet or hunter would rise into something that was not quite human, it seemed. A brother might have wielded a hammer so ferociously that when it connected it sounded like thunder and seemed to bring the rain. Another dear friend was such a hunter that they seemed to glide across the snow where others sank — it was almost as if the snow fell for them. Still another rode a horse so fast that they seemed to drag up the sun each day on their morning ride across the sky.
Before there was Strava, sponsors and scholars to tell our tales, we gathered round a fire to hear about some sick Vic who’d done something freakish, savage or absurd. If our friends, brothers, sisters, mothers continued to live up to Aspen’s extremes, they would become legends and we’d place them in the heavens — to immortalize them and remember that when it snows perhaps there is a little Coffey in each storm.
So, what indeed is in the water? For everywhere I look I see yet another sick freak. An amateur gulping down hard water — apparently, it’s got the minerals. “So drink up me hearties, yo ho,” and become what you already are: “Just another freak … like me.”