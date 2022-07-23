Why do we humans fear change so much? It is even hated, shunned at times. And yet it is the nature of all reality — it is what defines life.
Without it, life would be horrendously boring, stagnant and pointless, much like some Christians’ rendition of the afterlife — an utterly pointless and dull fantasy. It seems we must fear it because when times are good we never want them to end; we take joy in every moment, in every friendship and powder day. Yet even endless powder gets dull somehow. It seems that change, to many, represents some kind of fear of death, an endless move toward the inevitable oblivion of stagnation. The death of friends, the failure of the body and the robbery of everything we love is a condition of inevitable change. And yet, why would we do anything if it were not for the possibility of change? Students study to expand their horizons and change their minds; athletes train to change their behavior, their endurance, their strength. Artists must experiment, otherwise they aren’t artists.
Change is feared most because it hurts. To learn something new enlightens us. It also reminds us of all that we don’t know.
To build the body, we must suffer day in and day out. Change seems to be feared most when it is out of our control, as so much of this life tends to be. But it is beautiful when it is directed. It is just as beautiful when it is accepted.
Aspen is changing — an inevitable fact. The harder we try to hold on to the past the more it seems to spiral into an unknown future and one we do not wish to see. Instead, one must take hold and prepare for the future, shape the change we wish to see. We must direct it, otherwise someone and something will do it for us.
“The future belongs to those who prepare for it today,” said Malcolm X.
The change I have seen in Aspen the last few years is horrendous not simply because it is changing, but because it is changing into a sameness. It is becoming fake, flat, boring.
What is it that has made Aspen the center of the map for decades? Once it was home to a nomadic people who moved in and out of these divine valleys and peaks across the larger Western basin. They gathered here to share summers and stories from afar. American settlers called them the Utes — but they called themselves “Nuche,” meaning “mountain people.”
This area is home to the largest and most densely populated peaks in the Rocky Mountains. The top of Independence Pass marks the Continental Divide, splitting America at its true center — water that falls here is directed either east or west of that line. Aspen’s geographic location holds is at heart of the range; it sits in the near center of our state, and is almost exactly on the middle latitude that splits the United States, north and south.
As time passed, the Utes were largely destroyed and relocated to usher in a new era for this place. The silver boom shaped much of the town we know, and today our most iconic buildings are a remnant of this time long gone in which our town drew dreamers and misfits to these shores in search of fortune and fame. Without the silver rush, who would we be? But perhaps more importantly without the crash, Aspen would never have found skiing: a tragedy, to say the least. Without the silver-price crash, Aspen would have become a factory, tearing the mountains apart brick by brick for a shiny metal. With the crash, though, came the “quiet years” —the trees regrew and the mountains became vast and untamed yet again, wild and menacing.
Then the Great War arrived and ushered in a time of great change worldwide. For Aspen, it pulled the 10th Mountain Division into this land to explore and train among these rugged hills. Without that, those heroes would never have stumbled upon this valley and shaped it into the skiing mecca it is today.
The counterculture revolution is what really put Aspen on the map. Psychos, bums and billionaires flocked to the place where it was all happening, smashed together by the mountains. And a great power grew in that melting pot here — the freaks were born. It is precisely the many backgrounds, economic statuses, desires and dreams that have long made Aspen so special. It is the New York of mountain towns where cultures collide. Music, food and ideas flourish in this atmosphere. So does fun. A grand melting pot smashed into the Red Onion to exchange stories, tales from afar and probably quite a few STDs.
Change is what defines this place; it’s what makes it great. It is a place of extremes. Four seasons, four loves. But this place of great change is threatened by sameness. Chain restaurants, chain storefronts. Huge empty castles lined up, standing empty six to 10 months of the year, looking all the same. Our schools are now filled with one demographic — the rich. The prices in Aspen have now all become the same: outrageously overpriced. Cowards are selling our town’s soul for a buck, and soon it will be just another fake, empty Disneyland. It is fast becoming Vail, a vile place that forces every town they buy to look and feel like their empty, bland, boring template.
It’s high time we do something about it! If we don’t, our beautiful, circling spiral of chaos will become just another boring empty square. In the words of Aspen Daily News columnist Roger Marolt, it is time to say “no.” And then we must say “yes” to the people and local businesses that actually live here and shape its personality.
