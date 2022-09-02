Alex — sometimes known as “the crazy Croatian” — is a local magician with a file and P-Tex, ski enthusiast, an all-around fun haver and adrenaline junkie. Over the last 10 years, Alex has started to engage and explore philosophical discourse and is even rumored to be writing a book of his own on the subject. I for one hope he does, and I hope to be one of the first to read such an endeavor. Last month, he sat down with me over a metaphorical beer (since the Red Onion no longer exists). The content of our conversations have been philosophical of late, and on this day he opened with a question, as these things often go.
His question was one about questions.
“What are the questions that define your life?”
Put on the spot, the first thing that came to my mind was, “Am I worthy?” He laughed and said that my reply makes sense for an Aspen boy with a lineage of savage mad men and ski icons, as he called it. The answer to such a question is often simultaneously simple and hard to grasp: You are worthy as soon as you start to believe you are.
The power of will creates the conditions to find out a truth about yourself — it perhaps may take years, even decades, if you’re lucky. As a ski racer and mountaineer, I use the mountains to test myself, to push my limits and explore what may be possible. Sir Edmund Hillary for which the Hillary Step on Everest is named has an elegant quote in this regard: “It is not the mountain we conquer but ourselves.”
A clock and a summit are ruthless in the truths they can reveal. Eventually, you may find yourself at the top of a peak you always wanted to climb — or even at the top of a podium — and it will not be an outside competitor that you conquered but an internal one. And on that day you will know, “I am worthy.”
The question on Alex’s mind that day was, in my opinion, far more interesting.
“When is enough, enough?”
Which leads the way to quite an open-ended discussion, as with all things of this nature — the context plays an integral role in the answer. In most things, from my perspective, the answer is contingent on the day and the life you wish to lead. When it comes to our finite lives, we all eventually will have had enough, whether we like it or not. But until that day, and with the things that truly matter, the answer is often never. We constantly require sustenance to live, we need air almost every minute, then water and food. Some of us even “need” beer. As social animals, most of us require friendship and human interaction. I for one cannot live joyfully without play in its many formats, and play is best exercised amongst good company. So far, I have never skied enough, never ridden far enough, never read enough books or engaged with enough music. I have never danced enough or laughed enough. So far, I have never met enough women or men or those in-betweens.
In short, I have never had enough fun. As Hemingway said, “When you stop doing things for fun, you might as well be dead.” So until that day, the answer is still never.
However, this is not exactly what Alex had in mind, as I’m sure this fearless reader surmised — the context in which he wished to apply this question was monetary.
In this regard, it seems enough becomes enough almost immediately for most of us, and yet the bulk of humanity is almost always behind in this rat race. But when you can afford food, shelter and fun with some savings set aside for when things go awry, you have plenty. Any more than that becomes redundant — unless it is being accumulated to give extensively, it is just a form of hoarding. Every dollar sequestered into an endless stash has the potential to destroy the livelihood of thousands as it is removed from the market rather than pumped back into it.
As the philosopher Aristotle said, “Everything in moderation.” Most of us know that the difference between a poison and a medicine is usually in the dosage. And paradoxically or not, it seems many of the filthy rich know they have done something horrendously wrong on some level. The castles built in this town exemplify this fear: Their houses are gated and fenced, padlocked, stocked and locked — some of them even have a moat.
This style of living stands in sharp contrast with the bulk of the local population, who leave their doors unlocked year-round and often wide open. For many of us, it seems we have something that Bezos does not: enough. For we have found that the smaller your house in these grand hills, the more your door is open — and thus the bigger, grander and greater your life.
The final thought on this subject seems to belong to Mark Twain: “Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is barely enough.”