“What the hell was that?” Ryan exclaimed, sitting up suddenly.
“It’s just thunder,” I said, tapping my ear bud to pause the episode of “Selling Sunset” I’d been watching on Netflix.
A few minutes later, my neighbor Angela showed up at our front door, a pinched look of concern on her face.
“I don’t want to freak you guys out or anything, but a delivery truck just crashed into your yard.”
The scene was surreal. A very large freight truck was nose down in the steep gully on the west side of our property, hanging there in space, hung up on a large scrub oak at a bizarre angle like a broken bone. Its hazard lights flashed into the hazy light of dusk like a ship lost at sea. I try to push the worries out of my mind, like this two-ton rig breaking loose in the middle of the night, or worse — images of what could have happened if it has run into our house.
The driver paced around our backyard, hands shaking as he took deep drags from his cigarette, his eyes darting wildly to take in the scene, no doubt assessing the damage. He muttered about brake failure, that he’d engaged the air brakes before he’d left the truck to deliver a piece of furniture to our neighbors up the road on a dolly.
The truck had rolled, its wheels turned downhill, off the flat dirt road above our house down our driveway and then off the ledge into the steep gully on our land, about 10 yards from our outdoor gazebo and Levi’s trampoline and maybe 50 yards from the house. According to our neighbors who saw the whole thing happen, the truck caught some air and stopped when it got hung up on the tree.
It all seemed so random. What are the chances of a 26-foot box-truck crashing in your yard?
It’s been an odd couple of weeks. First, Levi gets a strep infection in his skin and has this crazy rash all over his face, neck, shoulders, chest and stomach. As soon as he gets over that, he crashes on his new bike and has to get 14 stitches in the back of his leg and go on another round of antibiotics. Then my dad gets super sick after returning from a trip to Spain and has to be put on a steroid for asthma and a nebulizer to treat low oxygen levels, which is literal torture for a guy who would rather ride his bike than do pretty much anything else, including travel to Spain.
The following morning I watched in awe as the crew from Ski Country Towing recovered that beast in an impressive feat of engineering and mastery. It made me realize how steep our lot really is and how deep we are in the mountains, in this narrow little river valley that is about as far from the ticky-tacky cul-de-sac subdivision suburbia as you can get. I wonder if our house could have been built on this lot today, a precarious but strikingly beautiful perch to be sure. The oddest thing was to see this disturbing scene against such a beautiful backdrop, the steep mountainside dressed in a stunning shade of jewel-toned green that only happens after the monsoon, and lilacs bursting into the horizon like purple fireworks, their sweet fragrance wafting through the air.
I thought about the odd assortment of people who were brought together under these circumstances, that poor driver and these tow-truck operators who probably never get props or recognition for what they do, even though their role in an accident scene is almost as critical as a first responder’s, removing the blocks that might otherwise clog the arteries of our highway system.
I wrote an email to the boss of the tow-truck operator to tell them what an amazing job he did, and received this response: “Many times, customers take the opportunity to express when they are frustrated but we don’t often receive the ‘good’ reviews.” It got me thinking about the fragility of life, as well as the extraordinary beauty that surrounds us in this valley every single day.
Let’s just call it a crash course in the randomness of life. But it also made me stop to appreciate that like the intoxicating scent of our beautiful lilacs, it’s pretty darn sweet.