The other night, I woke up in the middle of the night with a horrible stomachache. I clambered around the makeshift pharmacy that has taken up residence on my nightstand and fumbled around for my scratched-up reading glasses to make sure I don’t accidentally down a Xanax instead of the Tums.
I located the right bottle and slowly chewed the chalky pills in the dark and waited for the cramping to stop. My stomach was so bloated I felt like a beach ball with arms and legs as I rolled from side to side trying to get comfortable. This is what it means to be in your 50s.
It’s true I have my dermatologist on speed dial to erase any visible signs of my actual age, but even if the muscles in my face that cause crow’s feet are temporarily paralyzed, the undeniable fact is I am getting older. I’m starting to wonder if I’m delusional about my station in life, not only in terms of what I’m capable of, but also how I look.
It seems I may currently have the exact opposite problem I had most of my life. I always suffered perpetual insecurity about my looks and body image that resulted in yo-yo dieting, over-exercising and at one point, living on the Mary Kate Olsen diet of cigarettes, vodka and coffee, which was by far the most effective (take that, Ozempic). I was a size 4 for like, 15 minutes once, but still never felt thin enough, pretty enough or good enough.
I’ve been killing it in my 50s so far, or at least that’s what I thought. It turns out that having thick skin is favorable in the aging process. Fat cheeks are a good thing when it comes to natural filler, both on my face and in my rear. I figure if I can still do backbends, splits and handstands, that’s a good enough litmus test for vitality.
For the first time in my life, I was feeling comfortable in my own skin, more self-possessed and confident than I’ve ever been, even if a few of my friends have alluded to the fact that I’m over-posting heavily edited selfies on my Instagram stories.
Then I had the unfortunate experience of seeing a candid photo of myself surfing behind a boat, a scenario you would think would make me look extra cool. But there was something about the way the life vest hit me in just the right spot that made my belly stick out in a most unfortunate way. I’m sort of leaning on my back leg with a look on my face that makes me look slightly constipated, an expression Levi calls my “concentration face.”
This is so not how I look in my own head, especially when I’m “shredding the gnar” — going in circles behind a boat on a lake at 10 mph. In my mind, I’m a Roxy model slashing the lip at Pupukea on the North Shore of Oahu, arms splayed wide and legs bent deep as I ready myself for a big cutback that will leave a rooster tail splash in its wake. In reality, not so much.
I’m going to blame my distorted self-image on the advent of selfies and filters that allow you to always make sure you get yourself at the perfect angle. Maybe that’s why I have become one of these older women who parades around in clothes that are age inappropriate and unflattering, but I’m clearly so oblivious and stoked on life that people think it’s cute.
Then there’s these mystery ailments that seem to come in waves, the stomachaches, toothaches and backaches. There’s the bloating and the swelling and the weight gain that comes if I so much as look at a complex carbohydrate. There’s the need to have reading glasses in every room and in every bag just in case you need to be able to actually see, instead of asking your 7-year-old to read the menu/nutrition information/ingredients/medication directions to you.
Still, even if I’m constantly reminded of my true station in life or see myself in an unflattering candid photo, I’m grateful to live in a place where a healthy lifestyle is not only achievable but enjoyable. I’m surrounded by athletes of every age who inspire me to be the best I can be, who remind me it’s not about how we look but to maintain our ability to go out into the mountains and to be able to do the things we love. I’m grateful for the sunshine and skies so blue it beckons me outside no matter what, and for the mountains that stand tall, remain unchanging and never age.
At the end of the day, it’s not about how we look, but how we feel. Maybe being over the hill isn’t so bad after all.