“This is what I live for,” Catherine shouts over the blistering wind, raising a fist in the air as if she just won something.
I shake my head and laugh, even though I probably should cry. I had barely made it up the ridge, fighting winds unlike anything I’d ever seen on Highland Bowl. The bootpack filled with snow so fast I had to kick my own steps in snowboard boots that felt like I had marshmallows on my feet. It was nearly impossible to get any purchase in the soft sugary snow and with every step I slid backwards. I worried the sudden gusts might blow my board right off my back and blow me right off this mountain, my board like a sail. The wind seems to be coming from every direction, swirling around us like water circling the bowl before it goes down the toilet. I have visions of myself flying through the air, untethered from the Earth like something from a children’s movie — like “Mary Poppins” or the old man from the Pixar film, “Up.”
All I can do is take a knee and lean into the uphill with all my weight as the wind screams across the snow, ensconcing the landscape in a blur of white so I can only see the silhouettes of the people in front of me: shadows, a vision of souls. I brace so hard against the wind that my stomach muscles begin to ache and I consider crawling. Instead, I count my steps. When I reach 10, I start over again. This is an old trick I use to take my mind off the effort it takes just to put one foot in front of the other until I can reach the summit yet again.
Catherine was born on the winter solstice, apropos of a woman who lives for skiing with an unbridled enthusiasm that borders on obsession and never wanes, not even a little. Every year for over 20 years now, we hike the bowl to celebrate her birthday. In the early days, we’d do it hungover — or on no sleep — pounding Advil and orange juice and protein bars just to power through. In the early years, we’d have a posse of girls. After our hike, we’d head over to Cloud 9, back when Andreas ran the place and the restaurant was cozy and quaint and authentically European. This was before the Champagne spraying and table dancing, when Andreas would sit down and share a laugh and a shot of fir liquor that tasted like pine needles and filled your belly with the warmth of a winter hug.
Catherine hiked the bowl when she was pregnant both times. But she was seven months pregnant with Merric — her belly big as a beach ball — when she tromped up the bootpack like it was nothing. I loved it because it slowed her down enough that I could enjoy the hike for once and not die trying to keep up with her.
After her kids were born, she was always on a “timeframe,” whether that meant having to run back to nurse a baby or pick them up at day care. That never stopped her from taking that second lap on a powder day, her cheeks flushed as she’d throw everything in her bag and run to the bus without a second to spare. Those were the years she hiked even faster than usual, sometimes taking two steps at a time as I waddled up behind her. I don’t know if she had something to prove to herself — that she could still ski hard, even as a mother — or if she just loves skiing so much she had to pack in as much as she could whenever she had the time. Maybe it was a little bit of both.
No matter what happened over the last 20 years, I don’t think I ever missed a birthday bowl hike with Catherine. It is a tradition I revere because I believe it’s the closest thing either one of us has to a religion. The bowl is where we go to escape, to contemplate, to experience joy and to get as close to a higher power as is humanly possible simply by just getting higher. We never tire of that summit, of taking yet another photo on the old double chair or beneath the summit sign, of sharing a high-five and that sense of accomplishment we can’t help but feel every single time. As Catherine enters yet another new decade in her life, I couldn’t help but feel this year was even more special simply because of all the years before it. As time passes and as we age, there is something especially sweet about the fact that this special place remains the same, and the knowledge that it will always be there, no matter which way the wind blows.
