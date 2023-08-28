We were shocked to see the long line at our normally sleepy theater and snagged the last two seats for the 6:30 p.m. showing of “Barbie” at Movieland in El Jebel on a random weeknight, several weeks after the film had first opened.
My friend Abby wore a magenta cashmere sweater with gold polka dots and short puffy sleeves, and I had donned my favorite pink hat, but several moviegoers were dressed to the nines in Halloween-costume quality Ken and Barbie costumes. It felt like we were witnessing a moment in history, though I wasn’t yet sure exactly what it was all about.
Two hours later, I understood this film to be a battle cry for the repercussions of modern feminism, the expectation to “lean in” to everything from motherhood and career to maintaining an ever-unrealistic expectation for beauty at every age. The film went a step further by making a mockery of the male archetype, led by none other than Ryan Gosling, for whom the role of Ken was literally written. As one of the most undeniably attractive men on the planet, he was able to embrace the self-deprecating confidence and sense of humor necessary to inhabit the role, 100%.
To date, the film has become the highest-grossing movie of 2023 with over $1.3 billion in sales worldwide, a record-breaker for female director Greta Gerwig. Ditto that for Margot Robbie’s $50 million payday, well-deserved for a role that required incredible subtlety in navigating the fine line between doll and human — what woman whose face has been paralyzed with Botox can’t relate to that?
It's not just the “Barbie” movie that has me pondering the current state of feminism. I can’t help but be rattled by Trump’s recent mugshot, taken the day he was criminally indicted (for the fourth time this year) at the Fulton County Georgia jail. Politics aside, if you were interviewing candidates for a top-level position in your company, would even consider someone who had been recently arrested for a laundry list of felony charges? Would it not be considered, oh, I don’t know, a liability? A red flag? A reflection of character?
The deliberate scowl on Trump’s already iconic mugshot looks well-rehearsed, another opportunity to rally his base as he calls his arrest a “witch hunt.” Maybe being accused of serious crimes resonates with white men across half the United States who claim to feel marginalized by the idea of equality. Maybe they too feel like they are being ridiculed and mocked, much like the Kens in the “Barbie” movie. After all, right-wing backlash had conservatives accusing the “Barbie” film of “man-hating” for its “woke feminism” and calling for a boycott of the film: to little evident success, as it is the highest-grossing movie of 2023.
I’m not buying the whole “white man as disfranchised” narrative, no matter how woke the world becomes. This image of Trump, as an alleged criminal and frontrunning Republican presidential nominee, represents the darkness that seems to be rising to the surface of the half of our society that wants to undo whatever progress we’ve made over the last 60 years. Trump’s calculated expression in that mugshot is a direct threat, a taunt, a dare — it’s almost like he’s playing a parody of himself, the aged-out politician version of Ken. He’s already got the right hair style — the only thing missing are the sweatband and faux fur coat.
Despite what is happening on a national scale, I can’t help but feel fortunate to be living in a mountain town where I am surrounded by strong, capable women who crush it on every level as professionals, as leaders, as badass mountain athletes. I also have always felt encouraged and supported by the guys to push myself and to be the best I can be, whether as a columnist, a snowboarder or most recently, a wanna-be wakesurfer. One of the things I love most about Aspen is its tradition as a gathering place for rebels and mavericks, for progressive thinkers and open-minded humanists.
When I first moved here, I idolized Mayor Helen Klanderud, always dressed in black with a glass of white wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other, cruising around town in her vintage Porsche. She seemed to embody everything I loved about the town with her effortless cool, unmistakable poise and independent free spirit, her gender being the last thing to define her.
Perhaps one of the most iconic moments in “Barbie” is when Barbie’s feet — forever pointed in a delicate arch as if standing on tiptoe to accommodate high heels — goes flat, and she is encouraged by “Weird Barbie” (played brilliantly by the comedic actor Kate McKinnon) to instead try wearing a pair of Birkenstocks. The astronomical success of this film does offer hope. Maybe it’s possible that we as a modern society can at least agree on two simple things: Criminals should not run for president, and ladies can finally ditch those high heels. A good pair of platform sneakers is all you need to stand a little taller.