When my puppy peed on the couch for the 50th time the other day, I realized relying on our older dog to teach the pup how to be housebroken wasn’t working out so well. As I dragged the 20 blankets over to the laundry to be washed for the 10th time this week, I could no longer deny it. The dream couch I bought was a big, expensive mistake.
Yes, I know a white couch probably isn’t the best choice for a family with two dogs and a 7-year-old, but this monstrous piece of furniture that took over the entire living room is also too big and too deep. Unless you want to climb and crawl and flip and flop and then prop yourself up with 10 pillows, it’s almost impossible to sit in the thing. It turns out the white couch also pills big black balls of thread that make the white whale look dingy and worn, even though it’s only 6 months old and I still have 18 months of payments left.
I decided to call the manufacturer and air my complaints. To my surprise, they said it was no problem, that I could exchange the couch for a new one of my choosing. I almost fell over with relief.
I realized this simple act of asking for what I want was revelatory. I began to exercise it more, like a muscle. For years, I’ve been telling myself the million reasons I can’t do things, or why I’ll never look how I want or make the money I want when in the end the answer was quite simple: All I had to do was to make my intentions known. Now I have a new couch on order, my dream car in the driveway, work that is rewarding and pays me what I deserve. I love my husband and son more than words can say. I love our home and I feel good, too. When do we ever get to say that? I am happy! I love my life. It took a while to figure it out, but I can honestly say I have everything I ever wanted.
I went through half my life assuming people should just know what I want, especially the people closest to me, as if they were mind readers. I assumed that when I didn’t get what I wanted it was because I somehow didn’t deserve it, that there was someone else who was better than me out there who got these things without even having to ask. But here’s the thing: You do have to ask. You have to care about yourself enough, and to believe you are deserving enough to ask, because no one is going to know what you want unless you tell them.
Asking for what you want is only the beginning. There are a few other things I used to do that wouldn’t even occur to most men, especially in a professional setting. The first is this default response to always apologize. I can’t even count how many times I started an email with “sorry I’m just now getting back to you” or “sorry this took so long” when there is absolutely no reason to apologize. Here’s the thing: An apology is an admission of guilt and calls attention to a mistake when it’s not necessary. I’m not sure where this impulse comes from, but don’t do it.
Another thing I do and often see other women do is deflect praise. When someone gives you a compliment, just say “thank you.” I know someone probably taught you to show humility, to pass the praise on to someone else, but don’t. It’s OK to accept praise and not be embarrassed by it. Those two little words are all you need to end the exchange gracefully, and here’s another thing — you probably earned it.
Then there’s the excuse-making. No one cares why you were late, or why you can’t meet at the suggested time, and they definitely don’t need to hear about why your kid’s needs came first. I try my best to avoid excuses, even if they’re legit. Just get to the bottom line. “I’m going to be a few minutes late, but I’m on my way,” or “I have to cancel because something came up.” If they want to know why, they’ll ask. Excuses do nothing for you. Period.
By far the most important lesson is to ask for what you want. It blows my mind how powerful this is, and how effective it is in almost every situation. You’ll be amazed by how simple it can be to get those things you always wanted — it turns out all you had to do was ask.
Ali Margo is sitting in the sun. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.