“I got 14 stitches,” Levi declared when I walked through the door, his tone somewhere between proud and a little scared, not sure how I would react.
A thousand questions flew through my mind at once, but before I had a chance to get a word out Levi said, “Don’t freak out, mom,” in a way that sounded well-rehearsed.
Ryan, a master diffuser, had anticipated my reaction, what, considering my baby had been hurt and received medical attention without my knowledge while I enjoyed an afternoon out with girlfriends — nibbling fried calamari and washing it down with Aperol spritz on the lawn at Tempranillo — without a care in the world.
Ryan calmly explained that Levi had crashed on his new mountain bike just minutes into the ride and sustained a deep cut to his calf that required two layers of stitches. Levi had been very brave and didn’t even cry. The doctor had agreed calling me wasn’t necessary and might even upset Levi more, since boys tend to put on a brave face with their dads. “I didn’t want to interrupt your girl time,” Ryan said, a pleading look on his face.
After this happened in June, Levi had no desire to get back on the bike again all summer. Every time we brought it up, he responded with an emphatic, non-negotiable, flat-out, “No.” We’d both gently lecture him about how important it is to get back up when you fall, to dust yourself off and try again and to overcome your fear. We worried he might never take to biking again, not only missing out on one of the simple pleasures of childhood, but also falling behind his peers whose hardcore mountain-biking parents would literally leave him in the dust. What would he do at birthday parties he’d likely be invited to at the bike park at Crown Mountain? What would he do when all his buddies signed up for mountain-bike camp or invited him on a trip to Moab?
A wise friend of mine once said, “Success depends on how well you deal with failure.” I think what separates mediocrity from real achievement are those people who don’t give up, no matter how many times they are told “no,” how hard the going gets or how nasty their last wipeout was. I’ve always been especially impressed by athletes who can come back after serious injuries, overcome that fear and correct whatever had gone wrong in the split second before that make-or-break moment.
I’m not put together that way. Part of my demise as a competitive gymnast came after a series of injuries I was unable to shake. While I did continue competing, I developed bad habits as a result that compromised my performance. I never really did get my confidence back.
On the professional front, my lifelong dream to publish a novel got squelched when my first completed manuscript was rejected by five literary agents. Not 55, but five, when every published author I’ve ever heard speak always talks about the hundreds of rejections they’d received before their first novel was published.
I have always been the classic underachiever, so afraid to fail that I’d rather just throw in the towel and not try at all. The calling to write a book is so powerful that I’m almost to the point where it would be less painful to write it than not to write it. I know in every ounce of my being that my calling is to write — not just one novel but several — and somehow my life is more than halfway over and the most impressive work in my portfolio are the handful of New York Times’ pieces I wrote for the travel section a million years ago. I read fervently, mostly new popular fiction so I can see what’s out there, and it kills me knowing in my gut I could do it — if only I tried.
Last weekend, Levi finally agreed to give the bike another try. He spent a few hours pedaling around the paved loop at Crown Mountain until he got bored and eventually made his way over to the pump track. The next thing I know, he’s dropping into these big, tall, steep ramps and hitting the berms at full speed, totally fearless. The first thing he says when he wakes up every morning is that he wants to go to the bike park, and so we’ve been spending most our afternoons there after school.
It's amazing how quickly kids can bounce back from even the hardest falls. As a mother, I know my most important life lessons will come from my son, that I have as much to learn from him in this life as he can learn from me. Maybe I need to follow his lead. Maybe when it comes to writing that book, it’s never too late. Maybe it’s time to get back in the saddle again.