We sit outside at the Snowmass Club restaurant for Shelly’s birthday lunch, and I laugh so hard I can’t breathe. For just a second, I wonder if I might literally die laughing — just topple off this chair and onto the carpeted floor with a smile forever frozen on my face.
It’s been a while since I’ve laughed like that, the kind of stomach-cramp laughter with tears that spring from the corners of your eyes and roll down your cheeks, which is really odd if you think about it. I am on the precipice of bursting into tears, of a deep dive from joy into despair, guttural sobs rising from the pit of my stomach like bile. But I don’t cry. I continue to laugh, but it’s a bit maniacal, and I imagine everyone at the table can see that. They don’t say anything, but then again, I’m the only one laughing.
It’s not that surprising, this emotional outburst. We’ve been through a lot over the last six months, first losing Ryan’s mom and then our little black pug Ernie, who was hit by a truck in front of our house on Aug. 8.
I haven’t talked about it — no social media post commemorating his life or announcing his passing, no column detailing how much we loved him. Losing this dog felt especially terrible. Ernie was only 3 years old. He was pure love. Unlike all the inspired, spiritual feelings I had around Mimi’s death, losing Ernie in a senseless accident felt like a slap in the face. I don’t feel anything. I just feel numb.
Ernie’s ashes sit on my desk in a sad little box because I have no idea what to do with them. I don’t even know why I asked for his remains. What’s the point?
We’ve just been going about the business of our lives, like you do, because life goes on. But we are hollowed out, our insides disseminated by insurmountable grief. I also feel paranoid, waiting for the next bomb.
The other day, when Ryan called, he was out of breath and my mind went straight to thinking something horrible had happened.
“Oh my god, what’s wrong?” I asked, my heart immediately leaping into my throat.
“Just ... got ... to the top. ...” he huffed. “Of the climb.”
He was on a mountain bike ride.
Sometimes at night when Ryan and I put Levi to bed, it feels as if we are floating on a raft in the middle of the ocean, swallowed by the enormity of all that is unknown. I imagine we are like a heart, our heads together and feet touching with Levi in the middle. Our nighttime ritual has taken on an almost religious significance, like prayer.
“I love you, to the moon and back, no matter what.”
As I negotiate middle age, I can almost feel the pull of gravity and the weight of time at a cellular level. It feels precarious — a fine line between joy and sadness, laughter and tears, ugliness and beauty and, ultimately, life and death.
I know that might sound a bit dramatic, but after losing two family members, I am acutely aware of impermanence.
I’ve known Shelley and these women since I first moved to Aspen 20 years ago, when we were in our 30s and could do things like pull all-nighters and then hike the bowl the next day. Back when we did most of our bonding smoking cigarettes outside the bar, huddled in the cold, smoke indistinguishable from the mist of our breath. It was before marriage and babies, before our schedules became so jammed with our kids’ lives that it makes it almost impossible to make time for lunches like these.
I’m telling them a story I’ve told many times before, a hilarious anecdote from way back in the day. But as my laughter slips into something more unhinged, everyone at the table watches me with frozen smiles, concern in their eyes. Maybe they know exactly how I feel, utterly disoriented by the passage of time and the simple fact that we aren’t young anymore, that everything is temporary, that nothing lasts forever. Or maybe they’re just worried that I might have had too much to drink.
Isn’t that what being human is, though? Isn’t the meaning of our very existence defined by our mortality, the simple fact that all of us will one day cease to exist? All I know is I’m more than halfway there, oceans of experiences behind me and an empty horizon with nothing but the unknown ahead. All I can do is hang on like hell to the ones I love and hope we can stay afloat.
