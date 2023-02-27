Early Wednesday morning a friend sent me a frantic text. “Aspen Middle School is in active lockdown,” she wrote. “I hate this.”
I paused, not sure how to respond. My hunch was the threat was probably nothing, just an abundance of precaution on behalf of our school district and law enforcement, which I’m grateful for. I wanted to assuage her fears and reassure her not to panic, to tell her everything would be fine.
But what if it wasn’t fine?
I thought about this as I drove past Basalt Elementary, where there’s a sign like so many other public schools across America, those illuminated signs with the school’s logo and mascot and a ticker to inform the community about things like football games, fundraisers and parent engagement group meetings. I thought about how they always show those signs on news reports of school shootings because it is such a symbol of suburban normalcy, just another public school somewhere in small-town America where nothing ever happens — which is exactly the point.
Whether there was a real threat or not, these poor kids on the Aspen School District campus were forced to hide in their classrooms with the doors locked and the lights out. For over an hour, parents were desperate for information only to read a post on the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Facebook page that reported “unconfirmed reports of shots fired at Aspen Elementary School.” Then came the flurry of conflicting information about where and when parents could pick up their children until, finally, they released the all-clear by mid-morning.
Still. Even here in our little bubble of bliss we are living in fear, and for what?
Since the “swatting” incident (a new addition to my vocabulary), we now know over a dozen school districts were targeted in what is being deemed as a coordinated effort statewide. In Estes Park, according to The Charlotte Observer, a police officer accidentally fired a gunshot into the floor while investigating a rash of bogus shooting calls. No children were present, and no injuries were reported, but come on! How much evidence do we need that guns are not for so-called protection but are specifically designed for destruction, to maim and kill?
Here in our little remote mountain valley, frantic parents were stuck in the cluster of morning commuter traffic that came to a standstill as all the chaos ensued and motorists had to be rerouted onto McClain Flats. It reminds me of when I lived in Southern California where multiple-car pileups would close the freeway for hours and you’d just be trapped there, stuck in your car until it was over, totally helpless.
The FBI concluded there was no evidence of a credible threat.
They’re wrong. There is a threat. A very real threat, which is why all these school districts and public safety agencies are forced to treat it as if it were real. After all, Colorado has been the site of some of the bloodiest school shootings in American history. I’m sure all those people in those towns all thought, “something like that would never happen here.”
While I understand good, clear communication is an important issue and one thing our community actually has control over, I have more pressing questions. Like, what kind of world are we living in when a resort town deep in the mountains of Colorado becomes a veritable war zone? Why do so many Americans feel the right to bear arms is more important than the safety of our children?
Listen I don’t want to get into a gun debate. As a woman and as a mother, my view on guns is simple. Guns are made for one purpose: to kill. Those who flip the script and call it “protection” are utterly deluded. Just ask the families of police officers who have been killed in mass shootings.
To my 7-year-old son, lockdown drills at school are as routine as fire drills were for us when I was a kid. He doesn’t really understand the reason for the exercise and hasn’t shown any indication of being frightened by it. And while I am a notoriously lax parent who doesn’t fret as much as I probably should over screen time, sugar consumption or bad language, the one thing I am a stickler about is not allowing Levi to play with toy guns. “Guns are not a toy,” is my refrain. I have done my best to explain to him, in the gentlest and most age-appropriate way possible, about gun violence in America.
What I don’t tell my darling boy is we are forced to live in a perpetual state of fear because anyone, anywhere in America, can be armed and dangerous. When it comes to putting these so-called individual rights over the safety of our children, this country has literally shot itself in the foot.
Ali Margo is seriously considering fleeing to New Zealand. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.