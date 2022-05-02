I was driving through Willits the other day when I noticed (for the first time) the new Steadman Phillipon building, a multistory glass monstrosity that houses, among other things, a state-of-the-art orthopedic surgery center. Even though it has been under construction for the last two years, it felt as if it had materialized from thin air, erupted straight out of the ground from what I could have sworn was an empty dirt lot like, five minutes ago.
Development at Willits always feels like that, city block-sized buildings that are erected seemingly overnight, buildings that all have that nondescript suburban vibe, a generic interpretation of all that is supposed to be modern. Big, boxy things with mixed materials that always involve corrugated metal and odd window configurations that, while attempting to be sleek, could literally be located anywhere in suburban America. I’m not sure what our local architecture should look like, or if I’m off base in thinking it should somehow — at least a little — provide a sense of place, a reference to these mountains.
I realize that Willits is over a decade in the making, but somehow its impact hits all at once — especially now that this final phase, another bank and this world-class surgery center, has been completed.
I never minded it before. I was and am happy to have the added amenities of a Whole Foods, where I somehow find myself every single day, walking out of there with $100 of random items I didn’t even know I needed like gluten-free pretzels, almond flour and dark chocolate, only to later discover I’d forgotten the basic necessities we actually need, like olive oil, salt, coffee and milk.
I was also happy about the arrival of some decent locally owned restaurants — places like Capital Creek Brewery, Sure Thing Burger and El Korita, because honestly what more do you need in life than burgers, beers and tacos? I was especially stoked about Bookbinders, where the unmistakable scent of paper wafts through the air, reeking of inspiration. And who doesn’t love Bristlecone, if for no other reason than to chat it up with Jeff and Allison, who have been working there since the beginning of time. If that isn’t a testament to a well-run business, I don’t know what is.
Let’s just say there’s enough fun stuff there that my son and I will make an afternoon of meandering from Starbucks (chocolate milk for him, a double-tall latte with almond milk for me) to fantasy shopping at Basalt Bike & Ski to Midland Clothing, where we can rarely escape without buying ridiculously adorable clothes for him from Appaman and, yes, I needed another pair of Hudson jeans. We love the fountain in the summertime and bubble gum ice cream with gummy bears at Sundae’s, and afterwards I’ll peruse the sale rack at Hollyann, scaring the sales people who cringe as my child pinballs around after having consumed an ungodly amount of sugar.
The point is, these amenities enhance our lives in the midvalley. I mean, have you been to the Neuro Spa? Botox and lasers and cool sculpt, oh my! The chic interior design, spa vibe and enough cosmetic procedures to blur the lines between age 40 and 70 make it a must for every desperate housewife from Aspen to Parachute. Bottom line is, I’ve always been a fan of Willits and everything it has to offer, from outdoor concerts at Triangle Park to fill-in-blank shows at The Arts Campus at Willits, where you can catch everything from a comedy show to an author’s talk to a live concert. Willits’ location, along the busy thoroughfare of Highway 82, always seemed to me like an ideal location.
But at what point is it enough? Or too much? How many banks, medical offices and hot-tub stores do we really need? They say Basalt is the heart of the valley, and I sometimes worry that its arteries are getting clogged in front of my very eyes, squeezing out the lifeforce.
I suppose I should be happy about this monster of an orthopedic surgery center, especially as I navigate joint problems in my 50s and beyond. But I can’t help but wonder when we’ll become hamstrung (medical pun intended) by it all. How much growth is too much? It reminds me of when you try to bake something at altitude; it tends to rise too much too fast, and then it collapses. I have to wonder at what point we’ve sunken our sweet spot.
