Levi jumped out of bed at the crack of 7 and declared, “Come on mom! We have to get ready for Bacon Days!”
Oh, how things have changed.
It wasn’t so long ago that we were perusing the racks at Replay Sports for the perfect Highlands closing day assortment of vintage ’80s one-piece ski suits, old funky goggles and hats to be accessorized by brightly colored wigs, Mardi Gras beads and body glitter. The animal costumes were my favorite — it always enhanced my buzz to see a giant skiing alligator or snowboarding bunny rabbit flying by. If you are a local, chances are you have accumulated your own wardrobe of costume clothes over the years for occasions such as these, a tutu or disco hot pants stuffed into the back of your closet.
Highlands’ closing is an endurance event, not only in terms of partying and physical exertion — having to hike the Bowl with a buzz on — but also being able to last the many hours afterwards. There are ways to accomplish this, none of which are appropriate for publication. Let’s just say people take the Aspen “play hard, party hard” ethos and turn it into a competitive sport.
To be honest, I always felt a little overwhelmed by it all and have never been a fan of dressing up. I realize that admitting this is like saying I don’t like puppies or kitten videos, but it goes way back. Even as a kid, I didn’t like face paint or dressing up at Halloween, choosing instead to dress up as something I actually wanted to be, like a cheerleader. Sadly, my parents sent me to a private school that didn’t even have cheerleaders, so my lifelong childhood dream was never actualized. To this day, the only Halloween costume I really want to wear is a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader’s uniform, but until I save up enough money for liposuction or learn how to reverse the aging process entirely, that dream might end up in the gutter, too.
I do always savor that last Bowl hike, and loved the Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol guys who would carry the grill up to the peak. And of course there’s nothing like a one-beer buzz at 12,000 feet.
But it wasn’t until I had a kid that I learned the truth: Buttermilk is by far the best mountain — not only in Aspen’s four-mountain repertoire but in the entire world, period.
It wasn’t until I floated through untracked powder in the trees for weeks after it snowed, gliding lazily on my tail with little effort as if in a dream, that I began to understand. Or the day we took a few laps on the flawless, undisturbed corduroy in the early morning hours on Tiehack, diving in and out of the trees for a few low angle pow turns that I finally got it. It was like a waking dream, the kaleidoscope of snow, sky, horizon and trees spinning around me as I glided effortlessly down the mountain. Who needs to count vertical feet at Ajax or try to spin as three Bowl laps or skin up this, that, or the other when you can just float through life, Buttermilk-style? Is that not the truest essence of skiing and snowboarding? Losing yourself in the union of mind, body and spirit that the Aspen Idea was based on in the first place?
It’s not just the terrain, the views or the simplicity of an uncongested, low-maintenance base area, but the vibe. I can’t recall any other mountain where an entire lift maze would join in on the Cha-Cha slide or where there is a disco ball suspended from the bullwheel at not just one, but two lifts. It is also, in my humble opinion, that Buttermilk affords one of the best summit views, the intimacy of the Cliffhouse and the constant echo of the gong adding a certain ambience that still feels local, still feels like a true ski area in the purest sense of the word.
When it comes to its closing day ritual, Buttermilk lives up to the rest of the season in terms of an authentic celebration that’s appropriate for everyone, whether you’re 2 years old or 92. What could be more unifying than bacon? (Before you even say it, there was, in fact, vegan bacon offered at one of the stations, so there). The day kicked off with bacon-topped doughnuts and the ski patrol manned six stations around the mountain where salty strips of pork fat were doled out all day.
Like bacon itself, Buttermilk is just about the good stuff — no trimming the fat.
Ali Margo is in Minnesota for Mimi’s memorial and trying to stay positive by thinking about bacon. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.