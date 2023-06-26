“How much money do you have in the bank?” my brother asked nonchalantly one evening during our last visit, as though he was asking me if I wanted beer or wine.
Being that we are siblings and appreciating the easy way we can be so honest with one another, I replied, “I don’t know, maybe like 350 bucks?”
Daniel’s jaw dropped. “What? Dude! I have like $15,000 in mine.”
“OK, awesome, then you can pay for dinner,” I said.
It has occurred to me on more than one occasion that I live a pretty lavish lifestyle for someone who gets by paycheck to paycheck, for whom overdraft fees and shuffling money around from one account to the other to make ends meet is not uncommon. I’ll check my Venmo to see if there is anything left from the last time I split dinner with a friend, searching for money the same way someone might look under the bed for their other shoe. The hundreds of dollars I earn as a writer are laughable, though I have always said the real pay for journalists is the access we have to experiences that money can’t always buy.
Yet somehow, I still manage to live this pimping lifestyle and sometimes it feels too good be true. I think about this a lot as I cruise up and down the Frying Pan Valley in my new Jeep with the top off, the wind blowing in my hair and sun shining on my face blasting HipHop Nation on XM radio, the vibration of the bass thrumming through my new rig like a heartbeat. I never tire of this drive and I still marvel at its idyllic scenery even in the mindless rhythms of my daily life. I still feel my breath catch every time Sopris first appears, its snow-covered peaks flanked against the brilliant blue sky in a true display of bravado, announcing its presence with an undeniable beauty that commands attention. I love the way the river snakes through the narrow valley, the sparkle on the water in the morning light, red rock walls undulating around every turn … like something that is alive.
I sometimes wonder how we ever managed to pull this off, purchasing our home at the bottom of the market so that now it’s worth triple what we paid for it and how our net worth is pretty respectable — even though we don’t have any actual money. It gives us borrowing power which in turn gives us good credit which in turn gives us plenty of sources to draw money from, even if it’s not technically ours. These days you can finance just about anything, with interest-free money enticing the purchase of everything from furniture and kitchen appliances to clothing and shoes. There’s something about the ease of a swipe or a double click, of Apple Pay and Shop Pay and Venmo, that diminishes the reality of actual money being spent, especially when it's money you don’t actually have.
I once told my father-in-law, “I just want to get us back to zero,” in terms of paying off some of our loans, and he replied, “Shouldn’t the goal to get beyond zero?”
It's true I live my life like my last name is Kardashian and have a proverbial glam team of hair dressers and dermatologists and the ladies at the nail salon who also wax my brows. I shop at local designer boutiques more appropriate for the “Desperate Housewives of Dallas” set. They are so personable and welcoming, and I feel as though I actually belong there and should buy that pair of ripped-up $300 jeans.
My love for luxury really hit home on our recent trip to Hawaii where two nights at the Royal Hawaiian brought me back to my Aspen “princess” roots. I actually felt like royalty as I strolled through its jasmine-scented hallways in my platform jute and leather flip flops, the James Pearse linen button-down I’d purchased as a beach cover-up and the glamorous wide-brimmed hat, feeling like the paparazzi might be following me or like maybe I could be an influencer if only I knew how to use TikTok. We lived it up at that hotel like a boss, charging everything to the room and tipping generously and drinking $20 smoothies and top-shelf cocktails served with little umbrellas by the pool.
What I’ve realized is we’re not fooling anyone. We choose to live well instead of chasing the almighty dollar like my real estate-hustling brother and so many of our wealthy friends. Sure, their bank accounts have more than three figures, but they spend too much time working and stressing about all the responsibility that comes with their demanding jobs to be able to enjoy it. The time we have in this life is short, so why not take pleasure in every minute?
Savings-shmavings — you can’t put a price on that.