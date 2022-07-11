The winds blew for weeks on end after Mimi died. I would lay in bed at night unable to sleep, the chaotic turbulence of brittle cottonwood branches tangling and thwapping against each other and the side of our tiny little house. Sometimes the sound was hollow, and ominous, as if the wind had morphed into something much more powerful like an angry god or a freight train, gaining speed and momentum as it blasted up the valley and ricocheted off the mountainsides, swirling around in a disorganized, tumultuous way.
It stunned me that this went on for so long, but also that it seemed to mirror what was going on in our own inner lives as we all struggled with our grief.
Next weekend we’re having a brunch to celebrate her life after we release her ashes, and I’ve been a bit crazed with planning this thing for the last four months, unsure exactly what to do or how or why. Yet, I’ve been driven by an almost manic intuition and a clear vision that has been eerily specific.
Since she died, my mind has been filled with images of flowers. First it was big, graphic flowers like the iconic vintage Unniko poppies by Marimekko and cartoonish large daisies with wide, white pedals and a golden center. I ended up buying a Cynthia Rowley cardigan I couldn’t afford for her funeral with big graphic daisies, as if the ad for the sweater had appeared in my social media feed as a sign — not as the result of a sophisticated algorithm.
Then I started drawing flowers in a small sketchbook with magic markers, first from my head and then from photos I’d take of wildflowers on my daily walks: cactus flowers in bloom, stalky lupine with bulbous purple petals, feather-like Indian paintbrush and elegant columbine with its delicate tendrils that seem to trail behind it like something you’d find in the sea. This was much to my astonishment and also to Ryan’s, just because I’d never done anything like that before, not ever.
I decided we would release Mimi’s ashes into the river with sunflowers and Gerbera daisies to float along with her. I pictured flower crowns on our heads and flowers on the table and tissue flowers hanging from the ceiling.
I’ve also had it in my head that I want a fanciful brunch, one with Champagne and caviar, crab cakes and quiche, and an elaborate spread of charcuterie and beautifully presented fruit, all under a white tent in our backyard as if we were hosting royalty.
All my planning has been met with a sort of passive, if not soggy passivity at best, and at worst, unspoken dread. After all, the wound is still fresh; it’s only been four months since her sudden passing.
One might argue Mimi would have been perfectly happy with a backyard BBQ, with hot dogs and potato chips. Ryan’s family, being the humble, salt-of-the-earth, Midwesterners that they are, prefer Bud Light to Veuve Cliquot and are more discerning about their favorite Buffalo wing sauce than caviar varietals.
Still, I pushed on with my planning, spending way too much time on Etsy and trusting my intuition, my head filled with bright flowers and mimosas and blinis.
When I sat down to order the caviar, I was stunned by just how expensive it truly was. I called my amazing friend, chef and neighbor, Katie, who is catering our little event to ask what she’d recommend.
“I don’t even like caviar, so I’m probably not the best person to ask,” she said.
“I don’t even know if I like caviar either,” I replied, the realization hitting me as the words came out of my mouth. “I think I like the idea of it?”
Katie suggested we skip the caviar and make blinis with smoked salmon instead, and I agreed.
An hour later, Katie texted a message from our neighbor who had ordered caviar that was supposed to be shipped to her apartment in New York City but ended up in Basalt instead. She’d told Katie to go retrieve it, and to enjoy it.
“Oh my god, Mimi wants the caviar,” Katie said.
“She sure does,” I replied.
Since she died, I have felt a significant paradigm shift in my own personal constitution. I feel stronger and more confident. Don’t get me wrong; I’m still my usual neurotic self. But I feel more grounded and I don’t think it’s a coincidence.
I feel her coming through me, especially in the way my love for my son has intensified, as if that were even possible. Sometimes when I lay with him at night, my body wrapped around his like a shield, I imagine her spirit crawling in with us and inhabiting me, so she can feel it, too.
Then we can drift off together, sharing our Champagne wishes and caviar dreams.
Ali Margo wonders if she should consider a career in event planning. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.