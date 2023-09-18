“Oh my god, don’t panic,” Ryan said as we drove west on I-70, my hands over my eyes as we blazed past a semi in the pouring rain, threatening to hydroplane.
“But if I’m in the middle of a panic attack, how am I not supposed to panic?” I shot back.
We continued to argue over the audiobook version of “Captain Underpants and the Attack of the Talking Toilets” as Levi sat in the backseat chomping on chicken fingers, in route to our not-so-romantic getaway to Gateway Canyons Spa & Resort to celebrate our 12th anniversary. It occurred to me after much eye-rolling and the same conversation we have every time we go on a road trip that this is precisely what marriage is all about.
There was a time when no one, including my parents and the population of Aspen at large, thought I’d ever get married. After all, I’d made a name for myself as the Aspen Princess, a local snowboard bum with a penchant for dangerous men and designer shoes. It seemed the more damaged and commitment phobic a guy was, the more I wanted to fix him and believed I could be the one person on the planet he’d want to have a relationship with.
It didn’t bother me that say, they’d get blackout drunk and pass out in the shower with all their clothes on or that they’d make the police blotter in the Aspen Times when they got arrested for drunk and disorderly and resisting arrest after a particularly raucous night at Eric’s Bar. They’d give me 100 reasons why they weren’t looking for a relationship and had no problem confiding in me about all their issues — and still, I’d be completely devastated when they turned out to be exactly who they said they were.
Before I knew it, my 30s had evaporated (take heed of this cautionary tale young locals) and I was barreling toward my 40s like a bull in a ring, running at the red flag even after I found out what was waiting on the other side — a spear to the heart every single time. I knew it would take a man who chose me, who would throw me over his shoulder like a caveman and drag me to his lair without any doubt in his mind about what he would do with me when he got there.
And that’s exactly what happened.
When I met Ryan at the Sky Hotel bar during après ski on New Year’s Eve in 2008, he said, “If I spend the rest of my life with you, I’ll be the happiest guy in the world,” within the first hour of meeting me. I thought for a brief moment that it had to be a prank, too good to be true. He prattled off 20 questions like he was interviewing me for the job, asking me if my parents were still married (yes) if I was close with my sibling (ditto) and if I had a close family (very). We parted ways to go to different gatherings but reunited for a kiss just after midnight — a true new beginning.
And the rest, as they say, is history.
We were married on top of Aspen Mountain in a ceremony officiated by a friend who was ordained online and made us promise to love each other “in powder and in ice, with Highlands Bowl as our witness.” Ryan dipped me over his knee for the big you-may-kiss-the-bride moment, my back arched like only a yogi’s can, hair extensions trailing behind just so. It was proof to me and everyone who knew me that dreams really do come true. My Dad’s toast opened with, “It’s not every day you get to give away your 41-year-old daughter,” but Aspen has us all feeling 10 years younger than we really are, so it kind of made sense.
Twelve years later, you could say I got my happily ever after, with the child of my dreams to boot. Married life is a far cry from those wilder days. Even though our son has come between us — literally, often crawling into our bed — I imagine every night we sleep all together is like another thread wrapped around our tight little three-pack, bringing us closer into our own lovespun cocoon.
Maybe that’s why it doesn’t bother me when we squabble over his terrible driving skills or when he can’t hear half of what I’m saying because he’s hard of hearing and I tend to mumble. It doesn’t bother me that we don’t get nearly enough time alone together or that he’s so big and hyper it’s like living with a baby gorilla or that he talks so much I sometimes have to put my hand over his mouth and scream, “My turn!”
I love this life with you, Ryan Anthony Margo. Thank you for making me your wife.