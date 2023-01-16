I fall asleep in all my clothes at 8:30 when I put Levi to bed, crashing hard into a dreamless slumber, my body so heavy and still it’s like I’m sinking into a bottomless sea. I wake up three hours later hot and disoriented, peeling off my sweatpants and socks and managing to get into an oversized T-shirt before staggering back into bed and not moving for another 10 hours.
We have been hosting guests nonstop for over a month, and I’m worked. This is a phenomenon common to all of us who have chosen a life better than most people’s vacations, thus the reason all your relatives want to come and visit you instead of their cousins in Detroit.
Don’t get me wrong, I love hosting and entertaining. I love menu planning and making 10 extra trips to the store to get specialty ingredients I don’t have on hand for random dishes I found on New York Times Cooking — but meals are only the beginning. There’s also showing people around and taking them to do all our favorite things.
This typically starts with skiing, and not the two-hour-session-at-lunch we’re all used to, but full days, ripping enough laps that our legs cramp and our stomachs begin to growl, which leads to eating lunch on the mountain. By “lunch,” I do not mean a frozen protein bar and a handful of Skittles washed down with free water. I’m talking about squeezing your eyes shut tight and singing “la-la-la” when they tell you how much lunch costs. The best part is using your resort charge like you are a real tourist on a real vacation with real money and not a broke-ass local with the almost maxed-out credit card linked to your season pass that may or may not actually work.
I also do a fair bit of beer drinking, which I opt for instead of eating lunch because my intermittent fasting window doesn’t begin until 2 p.m. Plus, there is nothing I love more than a beer buzz on an empty stomach, so I’m happy to make this sacrifice for my family by not eating any actual food.
We do this routine more than one day in a row and watch the total number of days skied on our Aspen-Snowmass app hit the double digits. This fills our chests with pride for our return to a hardcore-seeming lifestyle when, in reality, we have been members of the crack-of-1-o’clock club, lapping West Buttermilk for an hour or two every Sunday for the last six years.
Throw in a few more field trips to places like the Pine Creek Cookhouse, and I officially discover that I am not the clientele who now frequent places like this — that clientele is not in our tax bracket — when our lunch bill comes to almost $400. Four hundred dollars! For lunch! There are no more Oscars on the mantelpiece behind the bar, no more Greenie to comp a round of drinks, and the Nepalese Sherpa who used to make momos has officially left the building. Rather than whine like an old-timer pining for the good old days, I was happy to arrive to discover our favorite local cowboy strumming the guitar in his signature hat and handmade leather boots, like something out of a country-western, X-rated — er, I mean, movie. Surrounded by the majestic snow-capped peaks and breathing in that crisp winter air, he punctuated the idyllic dreamscape of the place like the Spirit of Ecstasy ornament on the hood of a Rolls Royce.
Despite being exhausted, broke and bloated on account of too much day drinking, sharing our lives with the people we love is one of the greatest joys in my life. Being a tourist in your own town and seeing it through the eyes of our guests means truly appreciating the fact that we chose this life and are what Ryan likes to call “lifestyle rich.”
After the house is clean, the mountain of laundry done and the fridge restocked, it’s not surprising that I crash and burn at 9 p.m. in all my clothes. When Ryan wakes me the next morning to get Levi to AVSC on time and for us to enjoy a Bowl hike together, I protest at first.
“But I’m so tired,” I whine, my arms limp by my sides as I shuffle around the kitchen in my robe, eyes still puffy with sleep.
“Maybe all you need is a good walkabout,” he says, always knowing exactly what I need to hear.
He’s right, of course. As we stand on top of Highland Bowl, I can’t help but feel triumphant. Our guests are gone, but we are still here. This is our home, and we are literally on top of the world.
