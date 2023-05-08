The first time I met Kirstie Ennis, I gave her flowers, a rustic arrangement of wildflowers in a ball jar I paid way too much for at Whole Foods, which probably seemed a little fan girl/psycho stalker, but I didn’t care.
We had arranged to meet at Bonfire Coffee in Carbondale after she’d contacted me to help her write her real estate bio, a little surprising after a simple Google search informed me Kirstie is a former Marine sergeant who became an above-the-knee amputee after surviving a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, and that she is attempting to climb the Seven Summits. She’d already been featured in Glamour and People, and was the first veteran ever featured on the cover of ESPN magazine, rock climbing nude, her entire back covered in some serious looking tattoos.
You may have seen the 31-year-old Glenwood Springs local in a recent episode of “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on HBO Max where she told correspondent Jon Frankel about how the crash almost killed her and robbed her of any desire to live—until she discovered mountaineering, and Climbing for a Cause and her bid to conquer the Seven Summits bid was born.
We’d met in July 2019, just a few days after she returned from LA where she was presented with the Pat Tillman award at the ESPYs and photographed on the red carpet in a gold sequined mini dress with the musician Usher. I was surprised to find a petite blond with a wholesome, girl-next-door pretty face, and a great laugh — not exactly what you picture when you think of a door gunner in the Marines.
The Florida native’s Glenwood house was built and donated to her by Homes for Heroes. She has become a diehard snowboarder who competed in boardercross and banked slalom in the Paralympics before venturing into mountaineering.
Kirstie and I became fast friends after that first meeting and have worked together on a lot more than the silly bio, conducting hours and hours of interviews at various bars between Aspen and Glenwood where I discovered a story that goes way beyond that helicopter crash and a girl who isn’t afraid to put down a few IPAs after polishing off a man-sized plate of food.
It turned out real estate was only one of her many side hustles. This is a girl who is this close to completing her PhD despite a brain injury and a prognosis from doctors who told her she would never fully recover. She’s an entrepreneur and yes, licensed realtor with a diverse portfolio of businesses and investments. After forced retirement from the Marines, she founded the Kirstie Ennis Foundation to empower disabled, veteran and minorities and enabling increased mobility by hosting climbing, mountain biking and snowboarding clinics and bringing medical equipment to those in need around the world.
If that’s not enough, she’s also in the process of getting her pilot’s license and recently became the first amputee firefighter in the state of Colorado. She hopes to eventually become a wildland firefighting helicopter pilot — even the more impressive considering the course her life took after a helicopter she was in fell out of the sky and nearly killed her.
She has succeeded in climbing six of the Seven Summits, climbing the tallest peak on every continent in the world — except Everest. She first attempted the highest mountain in 2019, only to turn around 250 yards from the summit, aborting the mission when her team ran out of oxygen, and she refused to summit without them.
You guys, Kirstie is seeking redemption on Everest right this minute, riding out a storm at Camp 1 in the second attempt to tackle the mother of all mountains, the only peak that stands between her and the Seven Summits.
I’m not one to pray, but I’ve been sending all the strength and positivity I can into the universe for Kirstie and her team in the hopes of her safe return and that she conquers that summit. And while I have always viewed mountaineering as being inherently selfish, Kirstie’s ultimate goal is to inspire others that anything is possible. Her mantra has always been, “I want people to look at me and think, ‘If she can do it, then I can do it, too.’”
Even when it comes to my sheltered little life, I think about Kirstie all the time when I’m out doing something basic, like hiking Arbaney or skinning up Tiehack and that whiny little voice in my head pipes up and starts to complain.
I always think, “For god’s sake, if Kirstie can summit Denali on one leg, you can certainly do this.”
I am ever inspired by her grit and determination, her willingness to endure great suffering to prove to herself that she is not limited but the opposite. She might not always succeed, but she is going to keep on climbing, literally, one foot at a time.
Follow Kirstie’s progress on Instagram @thekirstieennisfoundation and email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.