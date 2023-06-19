“Are y’all here for the gospel cruise?” asks a woman hunched over a walker, peering up at me through thick glasses with tinted lenses flipped up. She wears a blue T-shirt with rainbows across the front that read, “Hawaii with Jesus 2023.”
“We don’t do gospel,” I say. And then, “I’m Jewish,” by way of explanation.
As we jump on the shuttle from the Honolulu airport to the cruise ship with my new Christian friends, I worry my mom was right when she said, “These days a lot of elderly people go on cruises instead of living in retirement homes.”
I admit I was wary of doing this kind of trip, the idea of floating around the Pacific Ocean in a giant metal bucket with 2,000 people was enough to have my Xanax prescription refilled. But we are here because a Hawaiian cruise with the whole family was on Mimi’s ambitious and long bucket list. Only she never made it to Hawaii. My father-in-law treated the whole family to this experience in her honor, a gesture as generous as it is meaningful to all of us.
The Pride of America is massive, a 12-story floating hotel with a long list of amenities, including three pools, four hot tubs, a bunch of restaurants, a fitness center, spa, ballroom, theater and much more. There’s a detailed itinerary with pre-paid excursions and an endless list of daily activities that includes things like morning trivia and water volleyball and lei-making, all of which are announced every morning at precisely 8 a.m. in a super-chipper voice by our cruise ship director Anne Marie, who always signs off with an overly exuberant “Aloooooo-HA!”
But the real sweet spot is the fact that, from a boat, you have an ocean view no matter where you are. You get to wake up in a new place every few days. Pulling in and out of port is an event, an epic way to enjoy Hawaii’s magical coastlines, the sky and sea and land so saturated with color it’s like seeing the world through an Instagram filter, the water a distinct shade of translucent cerulean blue, like a gemstone that changes with the light.
We visit four islands in seven days and pack in as much exploring as we can in the short time we have on land. It’s a dizzying array of rainbows and palm trees and lush green vegetation that miraculously springs from steep mountainsides with funky trees that look like something out of a Dr. Seuss book. We eat fresh tropical fruit we’ve never heard of from roadside stands, drink water out of a coconut, and eat giant poke bowls with fresh-caught raw tuna marinated in sesame oil and shoyu.
We venture into lush mountains and swim in a freshwater stream. We navigate the winding, narrow reaches of the road to Hana with its breathtaking views and stomach-turning switchbacks where the contents of Levi’s stomach dribble down the side of our rented minivan when he pukes out the car window. We eat Hawaiian-style Huli Huli chicken on the beach and fresh-baked banana bread. We hold on tight as the zodiac boat jumps across the swell off the shores of the Big Island to snorkel and swim with brightly colored fish and see dolphins and visit the cove near Kona where the face of goddess Pele, easily visible given that she’s etched into the volcanic cliff rock, was the inspiration for the antagonist Te Kā in the animated Disney movie “Moana.”
On Kauai, we swim in Hanalei Bay, enveloped by its steep lush mountainsides, cascading waterfalls and rainbows that burst from constant movement of sun, clouds and rain. Kauai is a place so rugged and wild it squeezes my heart so much it aches, longing for things I didn’t know existed — the sights I haven’t seen and the stories I haven’t yet written. It is so beautiful it hurts.
The thing about a cruise is you don’t get to stay in any one place for long, which is something Mimi would have loved. She was always on the go, her little legs and tiny feet carrying her at a clip I could hardly keep up with, wanting to make the most with every minute of every day in every place she went, as if she were turbocharged.
I don’t know that I feel her presence here. If anything, I feel her absence. I do know it would have made her insanely happy to see the family sharing this special time together, talking like pirates and laughing so hard our bellies hurt. If losing her taught us anything, it’s that life is short. Since her passing, we have made a conscious choice to do the things we want to do and see the places we want to see and spend it with the people we love. Full stop. The last thing Mimi would have wanted is for us to miss the boat.