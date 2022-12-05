I slather the thick, pasty cream all over my neck per the instructions on the side of the jar that is printed in such a tiny font I need a magnifying glass to read it. This only adds insult to injury, as I am now a woman of a certain age who needs both reading glasses and neck cream.
A few hours later, I sit at my desk and wonder where the dead-fish smell is coming from. I check the fridge, the garbage and even do a little yoga action to see if it’s coming from my feet. You would think I might be wary of a cream called “Sub-D Plasma” — I finally realize it’s my face that stinks like a tackle box. I do my best to endure this awful smell for several days, though, because that’s how desperate I am to fix my aging neck.
Add the rotten-tuna-scented neck cream to the random assortment of items I’ve purchased lately, as if I really need Miracle Hair Oil, a yoga top constructed from recycled bottles, collagen vitamin gummies and a lip tint that doubles as blush. As I watch my bank account drain on account of purchasing “buy one get two free” leggings — when I already have 200 pairs of leggings — it occurs to me that I am addicted to online shopping.
It isn’t all that surprising. I am bombarded by solicitations all day every day via email and social media: My Instagram feed has somehow devolved from photos of what my roommate from college ate for dinner to a deluge of dizzying box-sized videos of random women yammering on about better-than-Botox skin care tools and contouring sticks that, if you paint stripes all over your face in five different colors, will achieve the bone structure of a young Angelina Jolie.
The temptation to buy all this stuff you don’t need is exacerbated by the seduction of “buy now pay later” services like Affirm and Shop Pay that make it much easier to rationalize snagging a $200 hoodie from Aviator Nation even though you already know it will pill after the first wash and is probably more appropriate for an eighth grader.
There’s also the anticipation of waiting for whatever new item you have purchased online to arrive and to finally be able to try it and see if it makes you look as good as it did the teenage, size-2 fit model (it does not).
Then the more I buy, the more I am added to email lists and targeted by algorithms and cookies that stalk me with images of items I viewed online, a cache even more punishing than online porn.
Then there are those evil emails with subject lines like, “Forgot something?” or “Items in your cart are going fast!” There’s also the advent of “the drop” when online retailers release a capsule of products that are only available until they sell out, which it always does. That leads to what I like to call “not-buyer’s remorse.” So you are now filled with painful regret over this random thing you can’t have. This must be what happens to married women after they stop chasing unattainable men. There is something delicious and sadistic about the chase — but instead of lusting after boys, it’s another pair of sheepskin-lined platform snow sneakers/athleisure thing/hoodie with stripes that will transform me from a 50-something woman with a husky body type into a supermodel.
I finally hit the wall during Thanksgiving when the madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday flooded my Inbox with hundreds of emails from companies offering discounts, gift sets and “BOGO” deals (buy one get one, duh).
As I considered buying a poster-size mock magazine cover featuring an enlarged photo of our dog, I knew I was on a fast track to hitting rock bottom. I decided to do something about it.
I unsubscribed to every single email I received over the next few days and watched in amazement as my inbox decreased from a few hundred emails a day to a few dozen. I promised myself I would not click through to any more ads on social media. And I’m determined to start the new year by abstaining from buying anything non-essential for at least 30 days — a sort of shopping cleanse. If I do want to buy something for someone else, I will do it at one of the many amazing locally owned stores who count on my support. The way I see it, this compulsion to consume is no different than any other addiction. At least I won’t have to worry about my face smelling like dead fish.
Ali Margo admits she really wants the black Katze suit with white stripes from Obermeyer in size 6 short, in case anyone is feeling generous this Christmas. Email your online shopping horror stories to alisonmargo@gmail.com.